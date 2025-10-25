  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Jack Hughes
  • Pasha Eshghi claims $64,000,000 Devils star 'better' than Sidney Crosby but not Connor McDavid

Pasha Eshghi claims $64,000,000 Devils star 'better' than Sidney Crosby but not Connor McDavid

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Oct 25, 2025 16:41 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
Pasha Eshghi says Jack Hughes is better than Sidney Crosby—but not Connor McDavid (Source: Imagn)

Spittin' Chiclets podcast's content producer, Pasha Eshghi, placed New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes among NHL greats. In a video posted on X, Eshghi said Hughes is better than Sidney Crosby. However, he did not place him above the Edmonton Oilers' captain, Connor McDavid.

Ad
"Today, he is (better than Crosby) yeah," Eshghi said.

Eshghi's comment was truly shocking since both Crosby and McDavid are among the best when it comes to hockey. Especially, Crosby, because he has won three Stanley Cups, multiple gold medals for Canada at the international stage, and is going to complete 1700 points this season.

During the Spittin’ Chiclets discussion, Eshghi clarified that he was not saying Hughes is the best player in the world. He said,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I didn’t say he is a better player overall, but today if they play tonight, who are you picking?" leaving current statistics to talk.
Ad

With a 7-1-0 record to start the 2025–26 season, Hughes, who is signed on a $64 million contract, has helped New Jersey take the lead in the Metropolitan Division. In eight games, he has tallied 10 points with six goals and four assists. He has scored a hat trick against the Toronto Maple Leafs this week and is playing roughly 20 minutes per game.

Co-host Ryan Whitney jokingly called him a "deranged Devils fan" for rating Hughes over Crosby. Eshghi suggested Hughes belongs in the 7-10 range among all the NHL players when healthy.

Ad

Hughes has also benefited from the Devils’ strong special teams. New Jersey has a 32% power play and a 93.1% penalty kill, among NHL’s best. Jesper Bratt has supported Hughes with 11 points, including seven assists. Hughes, as alternate captain, continues to lead the team and drive its offense.

Devils extend winning streak to seven with 3-1 win over Sharks

The Devils won their seventh straight game at Prudential Center on Friday, defeating the San Jose Sharks 3-1. Jack Hughes set up one of Dougie Hamilton's goals, and Hamilton himself scored twice and provided an assist on the power play. Nico Hischier helped the team gain control in the second period with two assists.

Ad

After the game, Hischier said, via NHL.com,

"We didn’t start great but came back, took a couple deep breaths, and came out as another team. From then on, I think we were definitely the better team and deserved those two points."

Connor Brown added an empty net goal to finish the game. Next, New Jersey will face the Colorado Avalanche, who have a 5-0-3 record, on October 26, at 1:00 PM EDT.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications