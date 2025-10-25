Pasha Eshghi claims $64,000,000 Devils star 'better' than Sidney Crosby but not Connor McDavid

Spittin' Chiclets podcast's content producer, Pasha Eshghi, placed New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes among NHL greats. In a video posted on X, Eshghi said Hughes is better than Sidney Crosby. However, he did not place him above the Edmonton Oilers' captain, Connor McDavid.&quot;Today, he is (better than Crosby) yeah,&quot; Eshghi said.Eshghi's comment was truly shocking since both Crosby and McDavid are among the best when it comes to hockey. Especially, Crosby, because he has won three Stanley Cups, multiple gold medals for Canada at the international stage, and is going to complete 1700 points this season.During the Spittin’ Chiclets discussion, Eshghi clarified that he was not saying Hughes is the best player in the world. He said,&quot;I didn’t say he is a better player overall, but today if they play tonight, who are you picking?&quot; leaving current statistics to talk.With a 7-1-0 record to start the 2025–26 season, Hughes, who is signed on a $64 million contract, has helped New Jersey take the lead in the Metropolitan Division. In eight games, he has tallied 10 points with six goals and four assists. He has scored a hat trick against the Toronto Maple Leafs this week and is playing roughly 20 minutes per game.Co-host Ryan Whitney jokingly called him a &quot;deranged Devils fan&quot; for rating Hughes over Crosby. Eshghi suggested Hughes belongs in the 7-10 range among all the NHL players when healthy.Hughes has also benefited from the Devils’ strong special teams. New Jersey has a 32% power play and a 93.1% penalty kill, among NHL’s best. Jesper Bratt has supported Hughes with 11 points, including seven assists. Hughes, as alternate captain, continues to lead the team and drive its offense.Devils extend winning streak to seven with 3-1 win over SharksThe Devils won their seventh straight game at Prudential Center on Friday, defeating the San Jose Sharks 3-1. Jack Hughes set up one of Dougie Hamilton's goals, and Hamilton himself scored twice and provided an assist on the power play. Nico Hischier helped the team gain control in the second period with two assists.After the game, Hischier said, via NHL.com,&quot;We didn’t start great but came back, took a couple deep breaths, and came out as another team. From then on, I think we were definitely the better team and deserved those two points.&quot;Connor Brown added an empty net goal to finish the game. Next, New Jersey will face the Colorado Avalanche, who have a 5-0-3 record, on October 26, at 1:00 PM EDT.