  • Pasha Eshghi shrugs off Luke Hughes' contract concerns; predicts Connor McDavid’s future

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Aug 15, 2025 17:54 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Media Day - Source: Imagn
Pasha Eshghi discussed contracts for Luke Hughes and Connor McDavid (Source: Imagn)

NHL insider Pasha Eshghi discussed contracts for Luke Hughes and Connor McDavid. During the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast on Tuesday, Eshghi said he isn't worried about Hughes’ situation with the New Jersey Devils. Hughes is a restricted free agent after his three-year rookie contract ended.

"Devil's Twitter is losing their mind that Luke Hughes has yet to be signed," Eshghi said about Luke's contract. "I'm not worried about that. That'll happen in due course."

Luke is the brother of New Jersey star Jack and Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes. In 2024-25, Luke, a defenseman, scored seven goals and 37 assists for 44 points. The Devils (42-33-7) made the playoffs, but they were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes early.

Following this, Pasha Eshghi also commented on Connor McDavid’s future with the Edmonton Oilers. He predicts McDavid will stay for at least three more years.

"Well, completely different situations," Eshghi said. "But no, I think Connor is going to stay for three years, and I think Luke's going to get locked down long term."
Connor McDavid will play the final season of his eight-year, $100 million contract with the Oilers. He scored 100 points in 67 games in the 2024-25 season, where he helped Edmonton reach the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season, but unfortunately lost.

Stan Bowman and Connor McDavid's stand on extension

In June, Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman said keeping McDavid is a top priority.

“Connor’s the best player in the League, the most important player in the League," Bowman said, via NHL.com. "He’s our captain, our leader, and certainly he’s a No. 1 priority."

McDavid has previously also said that he will take time to weigh the options for his future, consulting his family and agent. The 28-year-old has spent 10 seasons with the Oilers, in which he has reached the 100-point mark eight times.

“Certainly, we’re eager to meet with him whenever he wants," Bowman said. "...(but) Timing-wise, Connor is going to drive that process,

Bowman said Connor McDavid cares most about winning the Cup, not money or stats. And it's something that McDavid has also kept at the top of his list.

"Winning would be at the top of the list,” McDavid said, via NHL.com. “...If I feel there’s a good window to win here over and over again, then signing is no problem.”

Edmonton wants to stay competitive in the Western Conference, and for that, they will need to sign their captain.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Edited by William Paul
