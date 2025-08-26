  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Cole Caufield
  • Pat Maroon gets honest about 5-foot-8, 175-lb Montreal Canadiens forward's elite goal-scoring ability despite small frame

Pat Maroon gets honest about 5-foot-8, 175-lb Montreal Canadiens forward's elite goal-scoring ability despite small frame

By ARJUN B
Modified Aug 26, 2025 11:00 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
Pat Maroon gets honest about Cole Caufield's elite goal-scoring ability despite small frame - Source: Imagn

Pat Maroon didn’t hold back when praising Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield, highlighting the 5-foot-8, 175-pound winger’s elite scoring touch despite his smaller frame.

Ad

Speaking on NHL Tonight's segment discussing top players born this quarter century, Caufield ranked No. 12 on the list. Former player-turned analyst Maroon had high praise for the diminutive Canadiens forward.

"Sometimes size doesn't matter. He finds a way to get it done. I just love his game. He's a little guy but he goes to the areas and finds a way to score certain goals, and that's what goal scorers do," Maroon said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Despite Caufield's small stature, Maroon marveled at the young forward's elite goal-scoring ability:

"I don't know how he does it. His shot is a laser, it's a heavy shot, he finds those spots, and he scores. He's a goal scorer."

Fellow analyst Mike Rupp echoed Maroon's sentiments, noting Caufield's ability to be a game-changer despite not needing the puck on his stick for extended periods.

Ad
"He can run hot and you need that, he could be a game breaker. Doesn't need the puck on his stick that many times. Just real quick, and it gets off his stick just as quick and into the back off the net. So, I love watching Cole Caufield,” Rupp said.

Caufield is coming off a career-best year, posting 37 goals and 70 points in 82 games.

Ad

NHL analyst Stu Cowan predicts 40-goal season for Canadiens' Cole Caufield

Stu Cowan believes Cole Caufield is primed to hit the 40-goal mark next season. Speaking on The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro, Cowan pointed to Caufield’s steady scoring climb - 26 goals in 2022-23, 28 in 2023-24 and 37 last year - as proof that 40 isn’t a stretch:

"Even more importantly, though, the way he's become a 200-foot player over the last couple of years with the help of Martin St. Louis, plus player (+9 rating) last season. You watch him: he works as hard in the defensive zone as he does in the offensive zone."
Ad
Ad

Cowan noted that Caufield now scores in tougher areas, not just with his big shot, and with added offensive weapons like Ivan Demidov and Noah Dobson, so he sees no reason Caufield can’t push past 40.

"And you have to figure that's enough to get three more goals than he got last season and then hit the 40-goal mark," Cowan added.

It remains to be seen if Caufield can hit the 40-goal milestone next season for the Canadiens.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications