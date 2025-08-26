Pat Maroon didn’t hold back when praising Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield, highlighting the 5-foot-8, 175-pound winger’s elite scoring touch despite his smaller frame.Speaking on NHL Tonight's segment discussing top players born this quarter century, Caufield ranked No. 12 on the list. Former player-turned analyst Maroon had high praise for the diminutive Canadiens forward.&quot;Sometimes size doesn't matter. He finds a way to get it done. I just love his game. He's a little guy but he goes to the areas and finds a way to score certain goals, and that's what goal scorers do,&quot; Maroon said.Despite Caufield's small stature, Maroon marveled at the young forward's elite goal-scoring ability:&quot;I don't know how he does it. His shot is a laser, it's a heavy shot, he finds those spots, and he scores. He's a goal scorer.&quot;Fellow analyst Mike Rupp echoed Maroon's sentiments, noting Caufield's ability to be a game-changer despite not needing the puck on his stick for extended periods.&quot;He can run hot and you need that, he could be a game breaker. Doesn't need the puck on his stick that many times. Just real quick, and it gets off his stick just as quick and into the back off the net. So, I love watching Cole Caufield,” Rupp said.Caufield is coming off a career-best year, posting 37 goals and 70 points in 82 games.NHL analyst Stu Cowan predicts 40-goal season for Canadiens' Cole CaufieldStu Cowan believes Cole Caufield is primed to hit the 40-goal mark next season. Speaking on The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro, Cowan pointed to Caufield’s steady scoring climb - 26 goals in 2022-23, 28 in 2023-24 and 37 last year - as proof that 40 isn’t a stretch:&quot;Even more importantly, though, the way he's become a 200-foot player over the last couple of years with the help of Martin St. Louis, plus player (+9 rating) last season. You watch him: he works as hard in the defensive zone as he does in the offensive zone.&quot;Cowan noted that Caufield now scores in tougher areas, not just with his big shot, and with added offensive weapons like Ivan Demidov and Noah Dobson, so he sees no reason Caufield can’t push past 40.&quot;And you have to figure that's enough to get three more goals than he got last season and then hit the 40-goal mark,&quot; Cowan added.It remains to be seen if Caufield can hit the 40-goal milestone next season for the Canadiens.