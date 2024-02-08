Pat Maroon injury update: How long will Wild forward be approximately out for? 

The Minnesota Wild received a blow to their lineup as veteran forward Pat Maroon underwent back surgery, sidelining him for an estimated 4-6 weeks. The news was confirmed by the team on X (formerly Twitter), citing a successful procedure following an injury sustained during a game against the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 27.

Pat Maroon, 35, joined the Wild this season after being acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning in July. Despite his age, Maroon has been a valuable asset to the team, contributing 16 points, including four goals and 12 assists, in 49 games. He has been one of the few bright spots for the Wild this season.

The loss of Pat Maroon comes at a challenging time for the Wild, who are currently on a two-game losing streak and sit seven points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference. The Wild have been well out of the playoff race for nearly the entire season.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion with the St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning, Pat Maroon was brought to the Minnesota Wild to provide leadership and stability to the lineup.

Minnesota Wild battling other injuries on top of Pat Maroon news

In addition to Maroon, the Wild are dealing with injuries to Connor Dewar (lower-body) and captain Jared Spurgeon, who underwent hip surgery and will miss the rest of the season. Despite these setbacks, the team remains determined to push forward and compete for a playoff spot.

The Wild received a bit of good news with the return of Vinni Lettieri, who rejoined the lineup after being sidelined for over a month due to injury. However, Jonas Brodin was unavailable for the recent game against the Chicago Blackhawks due to illness.

The team also recently claimed defenseman Declan Chisholm off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets, adding depth to their roster. Chisholm joined the team in Chicago but did not see action in the game.