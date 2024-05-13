Pat Maroon issues warning to Sam Bennett for his hit on Brad Marchand

The Boston Bruins had acquired Pat Maroon on March's trade deadline. He has forewarned Sam Bennett following his hit on Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand during Game 3 of their second-round series. Bennett, a forward for the Florida Panthers, is facing accusations of deliberately striking Marchand in the head.

NHL insider Ty Anderson shared Pat Maroon's sentiments, quoting him as saying:

"I'm sure everyone's wondering why I haven't done anything. It's not like I haven't tried."

Pat Maroon's frustration can be understood as he expressed his love for his captain and teammates.

"I love my captain and I love the guys. Everyone looking at me to do something. I have tried and I am trying,” Maroon was quoted as saying.

Pat Maroon attempted to engage Sam Bennett during Game 4. He also challenged him and signaled his readiness to confront the Panthers lineup. But no altercation ensued.

Marchand's absence in Game 4 due to the hit has left the Bruins reeling, and they have voiced their discontent, further fueling tension surrounding the incident. The Bruins are trailing the Panthers 3-1 in the series. So the upcoming games are expected to be full of physical play and provocations as both teams aim for a win.

Pat Maroon will be one of the players to watch in the upcoming Game 5.

Amid Pat Maroon's response, Sam Bennett defends his hit on Marchand

In the Panthers-Bruins playoff series, Sam Bennett has quickly become a famous figure in Boston, assuming the role of the primary antagonist. Following a controversial win for the Panthers in Game 4, he further provoked Bruins fans.

The controversy originated from Sam Bennett's heavy hit on Brad Marchand during Game 3. As a result, Marchand left the game due to a suspected concussion. Questions regarding the intent behind Bennett's actions emerged, particularly after a new angle was shown on TNT.

Despite the criticism, Sam Bennett defended his play as a natural reaction to an incoming hit.

"On that play, obviously I'm not trying to punch him in the head like everyone's saying," Bennett said (via TNT), "Other people can have different opinions. I'm just bracing myself for him coming to hit me."

Bruins' head coach Jim Montgomery expressed dissatisfaction with the hit. However, it did not meet the criteria for being classified as "dirty" according to league standards. Bennett didn't get any disciplinary action and contributed to the Panthers' 3-1 series lead.

For now, the Bruins are focused on extending the series in Game 5 in Sunrise, Florida.