Pat Maroon makes his feelings known about ‘rat' labeled Corey Perry and Brad Marchand

Brad Marchand and Corey Perry often make life difficult on opposing teams. Not only are they talented players, they have a knack for getting under the skin of their opponents. It's something that prompted Jonny Lazarus, a Bleacher Report hockey analyst, to label them as "rats to play against."

However, ex-teammate Pat Maroon said they're some of the best teammates a player can have:

"I mean, listen, they're really good at what they do, at their job. That's the most important thing, but often nice. They're completely different, both good guys, guys you want to hang out with. Like, those are the guys you want to be with.

"Right when they put their skates on, a switch hits them, and they're ready to rock, and they just get back to their naggy both, whatever they do, chirping."

The former NHL player said that Perry, the Edmonton Oilers star, once filled Jeff Carter's gloves with water. He took Alex Salmon's stick and brought it to the bench. Maroon said that both he and Boston Bruins star Marchand "do some funny stuff" that most people wouldn't even think of

Could Brad Marchand be traded?

Things have not gone according to plan for the Boston Bruins this year. They fired Jim Montgomery after a brutal start. They've since rebounded a bit, but they're not trending in the right direction. They are clinging to third place in the Atlantic Division, but they have the second-worst goal differential in the East.

That doesn't bode well for their chances, which could prompt them to become sellers at the deadline a little over a month from now. That could mean that Brad Marchand, fifth all-time in points scored in Bruins history, is traded.

One anonymous hockey exec said via The Athletic:

“If they think it’ll help the team, all bets are off.”

Marchand isn't worried about it. He said:

“To be part of an organization like this that has those standards and strives for excellence every day — whenever you come in, they’re just constantly trying to improve, get better, and build something special — it makes coming to work every day so incredible."

The deadline is March 7, so the Bruins have a little over a month to either make a push or resort to selling assets to spark a rebuild.

