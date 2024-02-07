Pat McAfee in awe of Connor McDavid as he watches Oilers star live in Vegas

Connor McDavid, known lovingly as "McJesus" by many, continues to impress hockey fans with his exceptional ice skills. During a recent matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights, McDavid proved why he's heralded as a top-notch player in the NHL.

Well-known sports analyst and ex-football punter Pat McAfee was lucky enough to see McDavid's performance in person. Along with Ty Schmit, McAfee rang the Battle Siren, adding to the electric mood as McDavid led the Oilers' charge against the Golden Knights in Vegas.

Expand Tweet

Known for his colorful commentary across various sports, McAfee couldn't contain his awe for McDavid's performance:

"This McJesus guy is unstoppable #HockeyIsAwesome," McAfee said on X, formerly Twitter, encapsulating the sentiments of many hockey fans worldwide.

Expand Tweet

Connor McDavid's goal couldn't extend the Edmonton Oilers' 16-game win streak; as they lost to the Golden Knights, 3-1. However, McAfee got to meet some Vegas Golden Knights players in their locker room after the game.

No matter what team you’re cheering for, McDavid's talent is undeniable. McAfee’s encounter further underlines how McDavid could be a superstar in the making on the ice.

Connor McDavid's early goal not enough as Golden Knights top Oilers

Right from the start, Connor McDavid cemented his impact. He scored the first goal for the Edmonton Oilers in the game's early 4:35. Even though he's been on a roll, with a total of five goals and four assists in his last four games, McDavid's first goal was the only one from Edmonton as Adin Hill's formidable goaltending stopped the rest.

The superstar center's goal marked his 21st of the season, adding to his impressive stat line of 68 points, 152 shots on net, 61 hits and a formidable plus-16 rating through 44 appearances this season. Notably, McDavid's goal also marked his first shorthanded point of the 2023-24 campaign, contrasting with his seven such points from the previous season.

But the Vegas Golden Knights tackled back. Nicolas Roy equalized the game at 1-1 after cashing in on a rebound from Alex Pietrangelo's try, late in the first round.

The tie persisted until Chandler Stephenson broke it with a neatly-timed one-timer, 1:24 into the final round. The assist was from Jonathan Marchessault. This shot passed Stuart Skinner, tipping the score in Vegas's favor, 2-1. Then, William Karlsson cemented the win with a free-shot goal at 19:27.