Pat McAfee drops four-word reaction to USA's defeat against Canada in 4 Nations final

The 4 Nations Face-Off took the sports world by storm, with fans and media who pay no attention to hockey becoming invested in the rivalry between Canada and the US.

The NHL had to be thrilled to see how the game was growing around the world. Former NHLer P.K. Subban was making appearances on ESPN shows "First Take," and "Get Up," promoting the electric 4 Nations tournament. American news channels were starting segments previewing and breaking down the games. It was unlike anything the league has ever seen.

Another prominent American sports show host Pat McAfee was tuned into the final game, rooting for Team USA. He took to X (formerly Twitter) after the game reacting to the overtime loss to Team Canada:

"We lost to Canada?," McAfee wrote on X.

Yes, Pat, the US lost to Canada. It all happened in a strikingly similar fashion to the 2010 Olympics. Canada loses to the US in the round robin, then takes them down in a 3-2 overtime thriller in the finals. Not to mention the hero being the best player in the world at the time, from Sidney Crosby to now Connor McDavid. It was for many, a poetic ending to a tremendous tournament put on by the NHL and NHLPA.

The 4 Nations Face-Off final drew amazing viewership

The championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off between Canada and the US was an absolute classic. After Saturday night's wild affair that saw fights, hits, and intensity, everyone across North America knew they had to tune in for the rematch on Thursday.

Real Sports shared on X their app had 123,000 live viewers for the championship game, which was 25,400 more than the 97,600 from game 7 of the Stanley Cup final in 2024.

We'll likely learn that there was a major spike from the 4.4 million viewers that Saturday night's round-robin affair brought in. While many fans were doubting whether the players would care about the 4 Nations Face-Off, they showed the world just how much it means to represent their country, no matter the circumstances.

The sports world now waits in anticipation for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, where we hope to see another edition of this epic rivalry.

