Pat McAfee heaps praise on Sidney Crosby, draws comparison with LeBron James 

On Friday, Pat McAfee praised Sidney Crosby and compared him to NBA star LeBron James. McAfee said Crosby has played at an elite level for 20 seasons, just like James in basketball.

Ad

Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show", McAfee said that Crosby was expected to be "the LeBron James of hockey" when drafted No. 1 overall in 2005.

"Sidney Crosby who's been there for a long, long time, they brought a lot of happiness to Pittsburgh, a lot of great times," McAfee said. "Obviously, we're on the tail end of that, seemingly with this particular group, but Sidney Crosby's still playing at a level that nobody could have expected this late into his career."

Ad

Trending

Crosby recently broke an NHL record by averaging at least a point per game for 20 straight seasons. He passed Wayne Gretzky’s record, highlighting his consistency and skill.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This season, Crosby has scored 26 goals and 54 assists for 80 points.

"This man was hyped up to be the Lebron James of hockey, coming out of Canada. He gets drafted in Pittsburgh Penguins, No. 1 overall. He's been a dude, and you don't know him, because he's done absolutely nothing wrong. All he's done is committed fully to hockey, fully for the Pittsburgh Penguins. ...just shows up and balls, 20 seasons now he's averaged at least a point per game." McAffe said.

Ad

McAfee further praised Crosby for his playmaking skills and consistency, comparing him to LeBron James, saying both focus on making plays. McAfee noted that Michael Jordan was not a facilitator, but LeBron embraced that role. Similarly, Crosby has always been a playmaker rather than just a scorer.

"LeBron was much more of a playmaker. ...Michael Jordan never was a facilitator. Different styles of basketball, different styles of people, I think. And that's why he played. But everybody wanted him to be like Michael Jordan, like, 'We want you to not pass the ball. We want you to take the dog out,'" McAfee added. "Sidney Crosby has always been a playmaker first, not worrying about scoring."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Crosby remains one of the greatest players in NHL history. Alongside Alex Ovechkin, he has defined this hockey era. The Canadian won three Stanley Cups in his prime. He debuted with a 100-point season, scoring 39 goals, and 20 years later, he is still playing like his younger self.

Sidney Crosby left disappointed after loss to Buffalo

Despite this achievement, Sidney Crosby was disappointed after the Pittsburgh Penguins lost 7-3 to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. The loss has brought the Penguins closer to missing the playoffs for a third straight year. Talking to the media after, he said winning is always his main goal.

Ad

"It’s tough when you play to win. And obviously it’s a special milestone,” Crosby said via AP News. "But you know in a game like that, it’s not really the same. So, yeah, just a tough night. Yeah, tough night."

The Penguins have a 29-34-11 record, placing them seventh in the Metropolitan Division. Crosby and Co. will be in action again when they host the Ottawa Senators next at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback