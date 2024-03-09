"Pathetic performance, replace the winged wheel with a garbage truck": Detroit Red Wings fans express ire after losing 4-0 to Coyotes at home

The disappointment was palpable among Detroit Red Wings fans as their team suffered a crushing 4-0 defeat to the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena.

Despite their fervent support, the Detroit Red Wings failed to secure a much-needed victory, extending their losing streak to four games.

Connor Ingram's stellar goaltending performance, making 28 saves and tying for the NHL shutout lead with six, thwarted any hopes of a Detroit comeback.

The Coyotes capitalized on scoring opportunities, with goals from Jack McBain, Alex Kerfoot, Logan Cooley and Nick Bjugstad, adding to the frustration of Red Wings fans.

The loss proved particularly bitter, as it marked the Red Wings' fourth straight defeat, highlighting their struggles in the absence of injured captain Dylan Larkin.

Larkin's absence due to a lower-body injury has been keenly felt, as he leads Detroit with 28 goals and 54 points. Red Wings fans took to social media to vent their frustration after their team's defeat.

"Pathetic performance, might as well replace the winged wheel with a garbage truck if that's how you're going to play," one tweeted.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Despite their efforts to secure a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, the Red Wings' recent downturn in form has left fans disheartened.

With 72 points and tied with Tampa Bay for seventh overall in the East, the pressure is mounting for Detroit Red Wings to reverse their fortunes and regain momentum in the final stretch of the season.

Coyotes command ice with four-goal barrage against Detroit Red Wings

The Coyote­s started off strong and offensive­-minded, swiftly securing a lead ove­r their rivals.

Within the first period, two minute­s and 35 seconds in, McBain broke his sting of 30 game­s without a goal. He made use of a re­bound from Liam O'Brien's initial attempt.

Building on their early lead, the Coyotes continued to press forward with determination. Kerfoot furthered their advantage at the 8:05 mark of the first period, redirecting a shot from Jusso Valimaki into the net.

The Coyote­s kept showing their strong attack. At 17:04 in the first period, Cooley took a chance­ during a power-play and scored a clean goal from the­ right zone, converting a nice cross-ice pass from Matias Macce­lli.

Entering the second period with a commanding lead, the Coyotes continued to control the game. Bjugstad made it 4-0 at 8:16 in this period, once­ again scoring from the right circle after a pass from Nick Schmaltz.