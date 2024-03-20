Patrice Bergeron addresses talks of potentially unretiring and returning for Bruins' playoffs 

Former Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron addressed recent lighthearted remarks from Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk about him potentially coming out of retirement for the playoffs.

Bergeron made it clear that he has no plans for an NHL return this season, elaborating:

"I've moved on," said the 38-year-old Bergeron, who called it a career this past offseason after 19 stellar seasons in Boston. "I've given everything I had to the game. I have no regrets. I'm only thankful for everything I've been able to experience."

Bergeron noted that while he wishes he could play forever, he knows that's not possible and is at peace with his decision to retire. He dispelled any notion of reconsidering a playoff run this spring.

"At this point, it's almost like I've closed the lid on it," he said. "I'm OK with it. I have to think about my future. I don't think my body would be happy with me going back."

Keeping busy with his wife and four kids, Patrice Bergeron is also working with Kraft Hockeyville, a Canadian program that provides arena upgrades and hosts NHL preseason games in winning communities.

Patrice Bergeron shares his thoughts on retirement life

Patrice Bergeron told The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa about his retirement life, in an interview released on Wednesday:

“With JD, it was more like to take a step back and realize, ‘You have the experience. You’ve been there before. You’ve handled it before."

Bergeron shared how he felt playing for the Bruins:

“Just go out there, take a breath, really look around and realize how cool this is. You’re playing for the Boston Bruins.”

Expand Tweet

“Sometimes when you’re caught up and things are not going your way, you’re putting so much pressure on yourself and your expectations are so high.

"It sounds crazy, but it’s how it is. You lose the big picture. You lose the gratitude a little bit. It’s just a way of taking a breath and just resetting a little bit.”

The future Hall of Famer left the game on top, fresh off a Selke Trophy campaign last season.