Patrice Bergeron found himself amused by the recent rumors circulating around his potential NHL comeback, initially sparked by the "Spittin’ Chiclets" podcast about a month ago.

The retired Boston Bruins captain and future Hall of Famer had been hitting the ice on Fridays alongside a group of local ex-NHL players, including Lee Stempniak and Adam McQuaid, who were keen to enjoy some stick-and-puck practice.

When initially questioned about the speculation, Bergeron said:

"You would know there isn’t going to be any NHL comeback if you were at the Friday skates."

However, the truth behind the matter was that Patrice Bergeron had taken up skating with friends to fill the void of camaraderie left by his retirement earlier this summer.

While he doesn't miss the physical toll of preparing for NHL games, having logged 1294 NHL games (plus playoffs) since his debut in 2003-04, Bergeron admits to missing the day-to-day banter and camaraderie of the locker room.

Addressing the comeback chatter, Bergeron explained to Boston Sports Journal:

“I understand [the comeback talk]. I’d been working out every weekday and I’d started [doing] a little skate with former [NHL] players on Fridays. I guess I knew that it could generate some talk. Why would I be on the ice if I wanted to retire?

"But people need to understand that this is a passion. I’m always going to love the game. So, for me to go out and enjoy a skate and enjoy those feelings again, it’s great."

Patrice Bergeron confirmed his decision is final

Despite the rumors, Patrice Bergeron reiterated that his decision to retire was final and made in the best interest of himself and his family. The Bruins legend said:

“I thought it was funny. It is what it is. You can’t change rumors and people will always talk. When I did retire, I knew that I could have played another year. But I made that decision for what I thought was the best decision for me and for my family.

"It’s a physical sport. There are a lot of body parts that, when I get up in the morning, they are very achy. When I made the [retirement] decision, it was very real ... That’s why I took so long. Because once I made a decision [to retire], I wasn’t going to be going back on it. I listened to my heart and followed my inside voice. That’s something I’ve done my whole life.”

Since retiring, Patrice Bergeron has been adjusting to life away from the ice. Recently he attended Bruins games as a spectator, and witnessed Brad Marchand's 1000th NHL game.