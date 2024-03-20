Patrice Bergeron discloses conversation he had with Linus Ullmark on potentially being moved ahead of trade deadline 

Patrice Bergeron, the former Boston Bruins captain, has transitioned smoothly into retirement, enjoying leisurely activities like morning tennis games with former teammate Tuukka Rask.

While his former teammates like Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk tease him about a potential comeback for the playoffs, Bergeron has firmly closed the door on his playing days. He said (via The Athletic.com):

"I’ve moved on, I’ve given everything I had to the game. I have no regrets."

Recently, in an interview with Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic, Bergeron shed light on conversations he had with current Bruins players ahead of the trade deadline, particularly with goaltender Linus Ullmark.

Before the trade deadline, Bergeron engaged in discussions with both Jake DeBrusk and Ullmark about the possibility of being traded. For Ullmark, Bergeron provided support and a listening ear during what could have been a tumultuous time for the goaltender and his family.

"With Linus, for me, it was just to show support in a way," Bergeron explained. "I’m sure it wasn’t easy for him and his family."

Bergeron emphasized the importance of being there for Linus Ullmark, understanding the complexities involved in potential trades, especially when family considerations come into play.

"If it was going to happen, it’s like, ‘OK, what do I do? My kids are in school. My wife is here.’ Then you start thinking too much," Bergeron added.

Reflecting on his conversation with Ullmark, Bergeron highlighted the significance of simply opening up and engaging in dialogue:

"Sometimes, it’s not even what you say. It’s more just to be there to listen and for him to open up and talk about it, I don’t think I said anything crazy. It was more just to have a conversation and open up."

Amid the uncertainty surrounding trade talks, Patrice Bergeron's empathetic approach would have served as a source of comfort for his former teammate.

Patrice Bergeron opens up on team's camaraderie

Reflecting on his transition into retirement, Patrice Bergeron also acknowledged that one of the most challenging aspects has been the absence of his teammates' company.

"That’s definitely the No. 1 thing," Bergeron admitted. "I said that from Day 1 I knew that was going to be the hardest thing and the No. 1 thing I was going to miss. I was not wrong."

"The camaraderie is really the one thing that is so special about sports and about hockey," Bergeron continued.

According to Bergeron, teammates create a special bond with each other, as they spend most of the time together.

"Those are guys you see every day, you travel with, you go to dinner with, you battle on the ice, you sacrifice for," Bergeron explained. "There’s a special bond that’s created because of that."

Patrice Bergeron's enduring bonds epitomize his lasting impact in hockey.