Patrick Kane contract: Forward's new Detroit Red Wings contract, performance bonuses explored

Three-time Stanley Cup winner Patrick Kane is set to continue his journey with the Detroit Red Wings for another season. The 35-year-old veteran winger agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Red Wings in free agency, the team announced Sunday.

According to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, the deal is valued at $4 million, with the potential for Kane to earn an additional $2.5 million through bonuses. The insider also revealed that his new deal once again includes a full no-movement trade clause.

Sportsnet's hockey insider Elliotte Friedman has provided a detailed breakdown of the bonuses included in Patrick Kane's contract extension with the Red Wings, According to Friedman, Kane's contract comprises:

$4 million as the base salary

$1.5 million bonus at 10 games played

$250,000 bonus at 60 games played

$500,000 bonus if the team makes the playoffs

$250,000 bonus for achieving 60 points and making the playoffs

In total, the contract, with all bonuses considered, amounts to $6.5 million.

Patrick Kane excited about returning to Detroit

Following the news of Kane's one-year extension with the Red Wings, Patrick Kane took to X and expressed his excitement to return to the Red Wings for the forthcoming season. He wrote:

"Pumped to be back for another one! Big year ahead! #LGRW"

Kane joined the New York Rangers in last year's free agency after spending 16 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks. He was also a key player for the Hawaks dynasty from 2010–15, winning three Stanley Cups between those years.

Kane had a brief stint of 19 games with the Rangers last term and underwent hip surgery during the offseason, keeping him away from the action until November. Kane then joined the Red Wings as a free agent and notched up 47 points (20 goals and 27 assists) in his first season in Motor City.

