Patrick Kane drops 4-word message for ex-Blackhawks teammate following Hall of Fame induction 

Patrick Kane will forever be known as one of the best Chicago Blackhawks of all time.

He enjoyed a tremendously successful 16-year career as a Hawk, where he racked up 1,225 points (446 goals, 779 assists) in just 1,161 games and was a catalyst in their three Stanley Cup Championships (2009-10, 2012-13, and 2014-15). He delivered above and beyond the lofty expectations of being the first overall pick in the 2007 draft.

As the Blackhawks have embarked on a full teardown of a rebuild in recent years, Kane has moved on, spending a brief stint in New York as a Ranger and the last two seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. However, he will always have a special place for the teammates he spent so much of his career with in Chicago.

On Monday, his longtime teammate, goaltender Corey Crawford, was inducted into the QMJHL Hall of Fame. Patrick Kane took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to congratulate him on the honor.

"Congrats Crow! Well deserved," Kane wrote.

Corey Crawford was one of the best goalies in the NHL throughout his time with the Blackhawks and played a huge part in the 2012-13 and 2014-15 Stanley Cup victories.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for his good friend, Patrick Kane, who is a pending UFA in the final season of a one-year, $4,000,000 contract with the Red Wings. He re-upped in Detroit in 2024 after originally inking a one-year, $2,750,000 deal following some time off due to hip surgery.

Patrick Kane played in his 1,300th career game on Monday night

It was a milestone night for Patrick Kane on Monday.

The 36-year-old suited up for his 1,300th career NHL game as the Red Wings took down the Dallas Stars 6-4 on home ice. The NHLPA congratulated the legendary winger on X.

Fittingly, Kane registered a beautiful backhand assist on Alex DeBrincat's first-period goal. He improved his season totals up to 58 points (21 goals, 37 assists) in 70 games on the season, still proving that he can produce points at a high rate into his late thirties.

Kane and the Red Wings are back in action on Wednesday night in New Jersey to face the Devils. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. EST at the Prudential Center.

