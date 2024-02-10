Patrick Kane Injury: Red Wings HC provides encouraging update on veteran forward's return

Patrick Kane, a seasoned veteran who joined the Detroit Red Wings following his surgery in November 2023, is set to hit the ice again following a recent injury.

Kane has not featured for the Red Wings after sustaining a lower body injury in the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 14. The 35-year-old winger has missed seven games since then.

According to Red Wings reporter Will Burchfield, coach Derek Lalonde expects Kane to be back in the lineup against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Moreover, Lalonde also provided an update on goalie Alex Lyon, who's also set to return to the lineup:

"#RedWings HC Derek Lalonde expects Patrick Kane back in the lineup Saturday and says Alex Lyon will be back in net."

Expand Tweet

How has Patrick Kane fared for the Detroit Red Wings?

Detroit Red Wings v Anaheim Ducks

On Nov. 28, 2023, Kane signed for the Detroit Red Wings with a one-year, $2.75 million contract. He made his Red Wings debut on Dec. 7 and scored his debut goal for the club in his second game against the Ottawa Senators.

Kane has notched up 16 points through seven goals and nine assists in 19 games for the Red Wings this season. Meanwhile, the Red Wings are sixth in the Atlantic Division and second in the Wild Card standings in the East Conference with 58 points.

Patrick Kane was drafted No. 1 overall by the Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL draft. He played for 16 seasons for the club and won three Stanley Cups. Moreover, the 35-year-old veteran also had a brief stint of 19 games with the New York Rangers.

Overall, Kane, in his long and illustrious career spanning 17 years, has racked up an impressive tally of 1,253 points through 458 goals and 795 assists.