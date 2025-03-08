Patrick Kane laments Red Wings' implosion after 2-goal lead

The Detroit Red Wings suffered a disappointing 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals after blowing a 2-0 lead. Red Wings winger Patrick Kane expressed his frustration with the team's implosion in the third period.

The Red Wings got goals from Dylan Larkin and Moritz Seider to take a 2-0 lead after the first period. However, the Capitals scored late in the first and then exploding for four goals in the third period to make a comeback.

Kane lamented his team's inability to capitalize on power play chances that could have extended their lead. Instead, the power play faltered, and the Capitals took advantage.

"I mean, obviously, you know two, one going into the third and give up power play, give up shorthand goal, give up another one right as the penalty expired, and another short kind of goal,” Kane said.

“So yeah, those are chances to, you know, get momentum at least, or enhance our lead a little bit, and went the opposite way tonight. So pretty frustrating when the power plays been so good all year and lets you down in a big game like this,"

The comeback started when Aliaksei Protas scored a short-handed goal just 51 seconds into the third to make it 2-2. Jakob Chychrun gave the Capitals the lead at 1:57 into the period to make it 3-2.

Protas struck again at 5:17 to make it 4-2. Tom Wilson added another short-handed goal at 9:19 to make it 5-2 for the Capitals.

Cam Talbot made 23 saves in the losing effort for Detroit, while Washington's Logan Thompson made 17 saves in the comeback win.

Detroit Red Wings HC Todd McLellan's take on the 5-2 loss to the Capitals

Detroit Red Wings coach Todd McLellan lamented his team's inability to capitalize on power play opportunities and touch game schedule in the loss to Washington.

"A bad turnover and it’s in our net and then a few minutes later we get another opportunity and it’s in our net again, so that really sucks the life out of the group," McLellan said.

"If I was going to target anything when you’re playing three games in four nights, when you get up on the man advantage, you’d better be able to at least play even."

The loss was a tough one for the Red Wings who will look to bounce back in their next game against the Ottawa Senators on Monday night.

