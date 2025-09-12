Patrick Kane makes his case for USA Hockey Olympic roster spot - "Pick me for the player I am and not the player I was"

Patrick Kane wants to play for Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. It is scheduled for February next year during the NHL break. On the &quot;Energy Line Podcast&quot; on Thursday, Julie Stewart-Binks asked Kane to make his best pitch, assuming she is general manager Bill Guerin.Previously, Kane had mentioned that he would've been a car dealer if he were not a hockey player. So, the question was put forth in that context by Stewart-Binks.In his pitch, Patrick Kane said he wants to be chosen for the player he is now, not the player he was.&quot;Well first off I'm gonna get off to a good start this season,&quot; Kane said on Thursday. &quot;So you're gonna pick me for the player I am and not the player I was. I'm gonna come in and do whatever I can to help the team win. Leadership, powerplay, whatever you want me to do and we're gonna win gold.&quot;Kane is one of the most successful American hockey players ever. He has three Stanley Cup wins, an Olympic silver medal, and over 1,300 NHL points. He has played in three best-on-best tournaments for the United States. However, he was left off the roster for the 2024 Four Nations Face-Off.Last season, Patrick Kane played for the Detroit Red Wings. He scored 21 goals and 38 assists for 59 points in 72 games. His best NHL season came in 2015-16 when he scored 106 points and won Hart Trophy. Even at 36 years old, he is performing well.The United States has not won Olympic gold since 1980. Kane said winning gold is the one thing missing from his career.&quot;The one thing that’s kind of missing is a gold in best-on-best, right?” Kane said in late August, US Olympic Orientation Camp, via NHL.com. &quot;It would be fun to have that opportunity.&quot;For Kane, Milano Cortina 2026 could be his last chance to achieve that dream.Patrick Kane talks Jonathan Toews’ return to hockeyIn a conversation with ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, Patrick Kane spoke about Jonathan Toews’ return to the NHL. Kane said it is special to see his former teammate back after dealing with health problems in recent years.Toews agreed to a one-year deal with the Winnipeg Jets, his hometown club, after not playing since April 2023. Kane mentioned they stay in regular contact and that Toews visited him in Chicago recently.&quot;We talk quite a bit. He came to Chicago about a month ago, so I was able to see him there,&quot; Kane said on Tuesday. &quot;Even obviously with him not playing the last couple of years, he's been great -- just keeping in touch and reaching out after a game every now and then. Always nice to hear from him.&quot;Kane also praised Toews for staying strong through challenges. “To be able to put himself in a position to come back and be feeling good, I think that’s the most important thing,” Kane added.Patrick Kane believes Toews’ return is not only meaningful for the Jets but also for the entire hockey community.