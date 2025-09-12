  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Patrick Kane
  • Patrick Kane makes his case for USA Hockey Olympic roster spot - "Pick me for the player I am and not the player I was"

Patrick Kane makes his case for USA Hockey Olympic roster spot - "Pick me for the player I am and not the player I was"

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 12, 2025 16:10 GMT
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Detroit Red Wings - Source: Imagn
Listen to Patrick Kane's pitch to get selected for Team USA in 2026 olympics (Source: Imagn)

Patrick Kane wants to play for Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. It is scheduled for February next year during the NHL break. On the "Energy Line Podcast" on Thursday, Julie Stewart-Binks asked Kane to make his best pitch, assuming she is general manager Bill Guerin.

Ad

Previously, Kane had mentioned that he would've been a car dealer if he were not a hockey player. So, the question was put forth in that context by Stewart-Binks.

In his pitch, Patrick Kane said he wants to be chosen for the player he is now, not the player he was.

"Well first off I'm gonna get off to a good start this season," Kane said on Thursday. "So you're gonna pick me for the player I am and not the player I was. I'm gonna come in and do whatever I can to help the team win. Leadership, powerplay, whatever you want me to do and we're gonna win gold."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Kane is one of the most successful American hockey players ever. He has three Stanley Cup wins, an Olympic silver medal, and over 1,300 NHL points. He has played in three best-on-best tournaments for the United States. However, he was left off the roster for the 2024 Four Nations Face-Off.

Last season, Patrick Kane played for the Detroit Red Wings. He scored 21 goals and 38 assists for 59 points in 72 games. His best NHL season came in 2015-16 when he scored 106 points and won Hart Trophy. Even at 36 years old, he is performing well.

Ad

The United States has not won Olympic gold since 1980. Kane said winning gold is the one thing missing from his career.

"The one thing that’s kind of missing is a gold in best-on-best, right?” Kane said in late August, US Olympic Orientation Camp, via NHL.com. "It would be fun to have that opportunity."

For Kane, Milano Cortina 2026 could be his last chance to achieve that dream.

Ad

Patrick Kane talks Jonathan Toews’ return to hockey

In a conversation with ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, Patrick Kane spoke about Jonathan Toews’ return to the NHL. Kane said it is special to see his former teammate back after dealing with health problems in recent years.

Toews agreed to a one-year deal with the Winnipeg Jets, his hometown club, after not playing since April 2023. Kane mentioned they stay in regular contact and that Toews visited him in Chicago recently.

Ad
"We talk quite a bit. He came to Chicago about a month ago, so I was able to see him there," Kane said on Tuesday. "Even obviously with him not playing the last couple of years, he's been great -- just keeping in touch and reaching out after a game every now and then. Always nice to hear from him."
Ad

Kane also praised Toews for staying strong through challenges.

“To be able to put himself in a position to come back and be feeling good, I think that’s the most important thing,” Kane added.

Patrick Kane believes Toews’ return is not only meaningful for the Jets but also for the entire hockey community.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications