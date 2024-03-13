Patrick Kane opens up on massive fight that broke out at Red Wings practice

Detroit Red Wings veteran forward Patrick Kane discussed a recent practice session where tensions heightened between forward Lucas Raymond and defenseman Ben Chiarot. Teammates swiftly intervened to separate the feuding players, and Kane later offered his perspective on the incident.

The veteran forward suggested such displays of frustration might not necessarily be detrimental to the team's morale. Instead, he views it as a potential catalyst for positive change within the struggling squad.

Patrick Kane said (via dethockeynow.com):

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing. I’d be more worried if we were walking around here all smiles, happy and everything’s okay. I think it’s good to get a little frustrated, as long as you harness it in the right way."

Kane's viewpoint challenges conventional wisdom, which often portrays internal strife as a sign of dysfunction within a team.

He added:

“Frustration can create a lot of positive energy as well; whether it’s practicing like you play, or just playing harder tomorrow.”

Both Chiarot and Raymond struggled to find their form during the team's recent skid. Both have a dismal minus-10 rating over the six-game stretch, undoubtedly mounting frustrations. However, Patrick Kane's perspective suggests that this confrontation may serve as a turning point.

Patrick Kane's dwindling performance in March

March has not been Patrick Kane's month so far. He was on a 10-game point streak in February where he scored 15 points. The streak started against the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 10 and it included six goals and nine assists. The streak ended on Mar. 3 against the Florida Panthers, where the Red Wings lost 4-0.

The Red Wings offense has been dwindling ever since alongside Kane's performances. The forward went pointless for four straight games, ending the streak in a recent game against the Buffalo Sabres with an assist.

Detroit also faced two shoutouts in their losing streak. Now, with their next game scheduled against the Arizona Coyotes, they are expected to take revenge for their previous 4-0 loss.