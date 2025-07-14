Patrick Kane reveals $81,500,000 Rangers forward as his favorite for on-ice chirping during Blackhawks days

Patrick Kane will forever be remembered as a legend in the city of Chicago. He played for 16 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, where he helped build a dynasty that ended up winning three Stanley Cups in six years.

Ad

Alongside Jonathan Toews, he was one of the cornerstones of longevity that led them to success in 2010, 2013 and 2015. Besides the two, several players like Brandon Saad, Andrew Shaw and Niklas Hjalmarsson helped build the core of the team.

In 2015, young Russian Artemi Panarin, currently signed to the New York Rangers for a 7-year, $81,499,999 contract, made it to the core of the team and instantly struck a connection with Kane. During his interview with Barstool Chicago, Kane opened up about how he would deliberately try get on the forward's nerves for some healthy banter.

Ad

Trending

"I had a funny story about Panarin. I would get on him a lot to start the season, and he said he would be up all night thinking about how he wanted to come in the next day and jack me in the face. I'd see him in the morning.

"I'd be like, "What's up, Breadman?" He'd be like, a weight dropped off. "Hey, what's going on?" I feel like guys are more, especially nowadays, complimentary a little bit to the point where it throws me off a little bit," Kane said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kane and Panarin were teammates for two seasons at the Hawks from 2015 to 2017 before the latter was traded away in anticipation of a large contract that the team couldn't offer to pay. They reunited at the end of his time in Chicago, when Kane was traded to the New York Rangers after the deadline in 2022-23.

However, after half a year in the Big Apple, the former Hart Trophy winner joined the Detroit Red Wings. He recently signed a one-year $3 million contract heading into his age-37 season.

Ad

Patrick Kane raves about Joel Quenneville's mentality that lifted the Hawks

During the interview, Kane was also quizzed about the young Blackhawks team's abilities to fight back and its connection to Joel Quenneville, their coach for all those years. Chicago's comeback wins against the Red Wings in the 2012-13 Western Conference Semifinals and against Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanely Cup Finals in 2014-15 were referenced.

Ad

For Kane, while it was a team effort that got them through, Quenneville's impact helped the young roster build their confidence.

"It's a good question. Some of it, I'd like to think, we were just so naive to the situation. We were just young and stupid, and we just knew we were good, right? But the other part of it, like you said, every time going into a game, you have the advantage behind the bench.

Ad

"What matchup is he gonna want? Which adjustment is he going to make? And it's going to work every time. And you have that advantage, which you know in the back of your mind, and not every team has that, right? I've went back and watched all those games. He knew how to get the best out of each player," Kane said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Kane would finish with 446 goals and 1343 points with the Blackhawks. He will look to have a similar impact on Detroit's offense as he enters the twilight of his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama