Patrick Kane reveals unique stick taping job using puck marks

Detroit Red Wings star Patrick Kane revealed his unique stick taping method that utilizes puck marks to create an eye-catching design. In a video posted by Bauer Hockey on YouTube, Kane explained how he tapes his stick with black "X" marks over white tape.

Kane said that he used to just tape his stick with straight white tape from toe to heel:

"Right now I got kind of the "X" pucks marks going. I just used to go straight across, one practice I tried it, goalie said he kind of had a tough time with reading the puck there in practice. I think the next like four or five games I had like seven goals.”

Patrick Kane first started using white tape when he was young. His local rink had gotten new boards and didn't want kids banging them up, so they mandated white tape instead of black.

Kane still wanted the look of black tape, so he started using a puck to make black marks over the white.

“I use white and then use the puck marks to try to make it look like black," he added. "Always tape it toe to heel. I've been using since I was like seven years old."

Patrick Kane signed a pne-year, $3 million contract to return to the Detroit Red Wings for the 2025-26 season. He joined Detroit in November 2023 after recovering from hip surgery and has remained with them on short-term contracts.

Last season, Kane put up 59 points in 72 games. His creativity translates off-ice in crafting his unique tape job, combining nostalgia from childhood with functionality on the ice.

Veteran forward Patrick Kane agreed terms on a new one-year contract to remain with the Detroit Red Wings. Kane expressed his desire to stay in Detroit:

"I've really enjoyed my time here and I think it is a great place for me. This organization has been great for me, and I think there's some mutual interest in doing it again next season." (per NHL.com)

Kane was the first pick by Chicago in the 2007 NHL Draft. Over his illustrious 18-season career with the Blackhawks, Rangers and now Red Wings, he has amassed 1,343 regular season points (492 goals, 851 assists) and added 138 playoff points.

