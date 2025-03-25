Patrick Marleau's wife Christina pens 2-word reaction to their son Landon scoring a goal in BCHL

Ex-NHLer Patrick Marleau’s wife, Christina, shared a short reaction to their son Landon’s goal in the BCHL. On March 23, she posted on X (formerly Twitter), resharing a video of Landon scoring a shorthanded goal.

The post, from SnipeCity420, mentioned that Landon wore his father’s #12 jersey. Christina reacted with two simple words:

“My boy.”

Patrick and Christina Marleau live in Florida with their four sons, Landon, Brody, Jagger and Caleb. Landon has played hockey for several teams over the years.

He started with the San Jose Jr. Sharks and later joined the Golden State Eagles. In 2022-23, he played for Florida Alliance 16U AAA, recording 24 points in 47 games. The next season, he joined SAHA U18 Prep in the CSSHL U18 league. He had 13 points in 21 games and scored two goals in the playoffs. He also played briefly in the NAHL for the Minnesota Wilderness and Janesville Jets.

For the 2024-25 season, Landon joined the Powell River Kings in the BCHL. He has played 26 games, scoring two goals and adding three assists.

Christina talked about husband Patrick Marleau's transition to coaching role

In a November 2022 interview with The Athletic, Patrick Marleau’s wife, Christina, shared how hard retirement was for him. Even after playing 1,779 NHL games and breaking records, Marleau struggled with stepping away. When the 2021-22 season started, he couldn’t watch games as it was too painful.

Marleau found it hard to adjust as he had spent his whole life playing hockey. Without it, he wasn’t sure what to do and many retired athletes feel the same way.

“Just trying to figure out my own plan, how to spend my own time, was probably the biggest thing,” Marleau said in 2022. “It was hard. And then talking to other retired players, some say it took years in order to feel normal.”

Eventually, Patrick Marleau found a new role in coaching. He started by helping at the Sharks' rookie camp. Later, he joined a youth hockey program in Florida, where his son Landon played. At first, he wasn’t sure he’d be a good coach, but after his wife, Christina, encouraged him, he started getting accustomed to it and in no time was coaching U16 and U12 teams.

“At first he was like, ‘oh gosh, I don’t know if I’m going to be a good coach. I’ve never done it before,’” Christina said about Patrick Marleau. “I just told him to trust himself. You know how to play hockey. You’ve done it a long time. You can help these kids get started. After the first couple of practices, he went from being nervous about it to really enjoying it."

Christina said their boys love having him around more. And later he started watching NHL games with them, something he couldn’t do before.

