Patrick Roy makes his feelings known about Connor McDavid's comparison to Gretzky & Lemieux's greatness

Hall of Fame goalie and coach Patrick Roy discussed Connor McDavid's greatness on Wednesday. Many insiders and analysts compare McDavid to legends like Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux, but Roy feels these comparisons aren’t entirely fair. He explained that the different eras they played in make direct comparisons difficult.

Roy made it clear he respects McDavid’s skills but avoids direct comparisons. He also praised McDavid’s speed, vision and ability to attack the net effectively.

“I'm not going to compare him with the other guys,” Roy said (via hockeynews.com). “I think it's unfair. It’s a different era. But one thing I will say, I mean, he's a really good player. He skates well, he sees the ice well, attacks the net and is capable of defending well. For these reasons, he is where he is now.”

On Thursday, McDavid reached 1,000 career points in just 659 NHL games. McDavid is the fourth-fastest to reach this mark behind Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, and Mike Bossy.

Roy, who has only coached against Connor McDavid a few times, understands his dominance. He talked about watching McDavid’s plays, especially on the power play, and praised his ability to make the most of opportunities.

“I don't remember the first time I saw him play, but I've been seeing him a lot lately. I could tell you that he's got so much speed and skills. We were watching plays on the power play, moves that he could make, and even on 5-on-5, when you let him pick up the puck with speed, he's definitely a very dangerous player,” Roy said.

For Roy, Connor McDavid doesn’t need comparisons to show his greatness. His achievements and skills prove he is one of today’s top players.

Connor McDavid reaches 1,000 career points and reflects on milestone

Connor McDavid became the 99th NHL player to reach 1,000 career points. He achieved this milestone during a game against the Nashville Predators, scoring in the second period on a pass from Leon Draisaitl.

The moment was special for McDavid, with his father, Brian, there to watch. Teammates Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse, who helped with the play, celebrated the milestone. After the game, the Oilers celebrated with custom shirts that showed a funny childhood photo of McDavid.

McDavid reflected on his career, which includes several Art Ross, Hart, and Ted Lindsay trophies.

“Some of these things have hit me a little more emotionally than I would have thought,” McDavid said (via NHL.com). “You spend your whole life playing hockey and loving the game and you just want to play and make the NHL and 1,000 points later, I’ve been doing it for 10 years now. It’s pretty special. You take it for granted sometimes and these moments give you a chance to look back and be grateful.”

Despite his many achievements, Connor McDavid's main goal is still winning the Stanley Cup. His teammates believe he can achieve even more. Draisaitl thinks McDavid could one day reach 2,000 points, a milestone only Wayne Gretzky has reached.

