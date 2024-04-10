Patrick Roy reflects on Peter Laviolette's claim that Pelech intentionally hit Zibanejad - "Sometimes, frustration makes you say things"

New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy offered a differing viewpoint from Rangers coach Peter Laviolette regarding Adam Pelech's collision with Mika Zibanejad on Tuesday night.

The third-period hit forced Zibanejad out of the game, prompting a frustrated Laviolette to accuse Pelech of an "intentional" and "vicious" hit to the head after the Rangers' 4-2 loss.

"I do," Laviolette asserted when asked if he felt Pelech intended to injure Zibanejad.

In contrast, Patrick Roy saw the play as purely accidental.

"No, it was accidental," Roy countered. "The referee was in a really good position to see it. He saw it. I was more afraid that [Pelech] might get hurt on that one. He's the one that hit Pelly. It was the opposite, I think what happened... It was totally accidental, there's no doubt in my mind."

Roy noted that referee Kelly Sutherland had a clear vantage point of the collision and made it clear right away that no penalty would be called on Pelech.

While Laviolette fumed over losing his star center, Patrick Roy took a diplomatic stance, chalking up the accusations to the heat of the moment.

"Sometimes, frustration makes you say things," Roy remarked.

They will have a chance to revisit the controversial hit in short order, as the Islanders and Rangers meet again on Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

Patrick Roy’s Islanders 4-2 win over the Rangers

The Islanders got on the board first with a goal from Mike Reilly just over four minutes into the game. Reilly's centered pass deflected off the stick of Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren and past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to give the Isles a 1-0 lead.

The Islanders extended their lead to 2-0 in the second period when Bo Horvat tipped a shot from Noah Dobson past Shesterkin. Kyle Palmieri made it 3-0 for New York with a tap-in goal after Brock Nelson missed a one-timer but was able to pass the puck back to Palmieri at the top of the crease.

Chris Kreider got the Rangers on the board with a power play goal in the second period to cut the Islanders' lead to 3-1. Artemi Panarin's one-timer led to a rebound that Kreider put home. In the second, Adam Fox brought the Rangers within one with another power play tally to make it 3-2.

Despite heavily outshooting the Islanders in the third period, the Rangers were unable to get the equalizer. Anders Lee scored an empty-netter with under five seconds left to seal the 4-2 victory for the Islanders.

Islanders coach Patrick Roy was pleased with his team's effort, saying they did what they needed against a tough Rangers squad. The Islanders got off to a strong start and protected their multi-goal lead well in the third period to pick up the important divisional win.