Patrik Laine injury update: Canadiens dealt big setback as star winger set to miss 3-4 months following major surgery

Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine will miss several months after undergoing surgery for a core muscle injury. The procedure was done by Dr. Mark Zoland at Lennox Hill Hospital in New York.According to the update from the team, Laine’s recovery is expected to take three to four months. So he could return to the Habs lineup near the end of January. The injury is a setback for Montreal, especially on the power play.The team shared the news on X:&quot;MEDICAL UPDATE: Forward Patrik Laine underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury... Laine's recovery period is estimated to be three to four months.&quot;Before the injury, Laine had one assist in five games this season. Last year, he scored 15 power-play goals, making him a key offensive player. The Canadiens will rely on players like Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki to step up in his absence.Montreal has started the 2025-26 season with a 6-3-0 record, leading the Atlantic Division with 12 points. They have won games against strong teams like Seattle Kraken and the Detroit Red Wings. However, suffered close losses against the Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, and Toronto Maple Leafs (if we keep the two empty net goals aside).After making it to the playoffs last season, they are showing their transition into a competitive team. So, going forward, Montreal will need to continue winning without Laine until his return later this season.Edmonton exploited Montreal on power play in Patrik Laine's absenceMontreal Canadiens lost 6-5 to the Edmonton Oilers without Patrik Laine in their lineup. Montreal went 0-for-1 on the power play, while Edmonton scored 2 of 5. Laine’s absence was felt as the Canadiens could not convert their lone power-play chance.Coach Martin St. Louis said the result was disappointing but praised his team’s effort.&quot;The Oilers won on the board, but they haven't beat us,&quot; St. Louis said, via NHL.com, &quot;Honestly, the result is disappointing, but I'm happy with the way we played tonight. We played 60 minutes, but we just didn't win.&quot;Forward Cole Caufield and Alex Newhook scored two goals each and had a 5-3 lead in the third period. But Late goals from Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Vasily Podkolzin snatched the win from them.Edmonton led in face-offs and outshot Montreal 29-27, but the Habs' second-period comeback had briefly put them behind. Laine's absence leaves a big &quot;What if?&quot; as the Habs move on to their next game against the Vancouver Canucks.