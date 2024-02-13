Patrik Laine responds to suicide remark on viral podcast clip regarding his absence

Patrik Laine of the Columbus Blue Jackets, has recently made headlines not just for his leave of absence from the team, but also for his response to insensitive comments made about his situation. Laine, who is taking time off to focus on his mental health and well-being, found himself the subject of criticism from some fans, including a particularly insensitive remark made on a podcast.

During an episode of the B&B’s Round Table podcast, one of the hosts,made a remark suggesting that Laine's absence was due to contemplating suicide, referring to it as a "Remington retirement." The comment, which drew audible laughs from some listeners and hosts, was met with rightful condemnation from Patrik Laine himself, who responded to a clip of the video, writing:

"This is just not okay."

Breaking down the absence of Patrik Laine from the Columbus Blue Jackets; lineup going forward

It's important to understand the context behind Laine's absence. The 25-year-old has been dealing with injuries, including a recent clavicle fracture sustained in December 2023, which has limited his playing time and without a doubt, taken a toll on his mental and emotional state. His decision to take a leave of absence reflects a growing trend in professional sports and the NHL, where athletes are increasingly recognizing the importance of mental health care.

In a statement on Instagram posted on Jan. 29, Patrik Laine expressed his need to prioritize his mental health in order to perform at his best on the ice. Laine has been in and out of the lineup all season, with rumors swirling on a potential rift between Laine and the Blue Jackets brass. A break from the team could be exactly what is needed to reawaken what was once one of th ebest goal scoring talents in the NHL.

“After careful consideration and discussion with my support network and the team, I have recognized the importance of prioritizing my mental health and well-being. Hockey has been my passion and my life, but I have come to realize that in order to perform at my best, I need to take this time to focus on myself," Laine posted on Instagram

The Columbus Blue Jackets have experienced a rough season this year after drafting Adam Fantilli in the hopes that Fantilli, Laine and Johnny Gaudrau would gel into a talented young core. As of now, the Blue Jackets sit well out of playoff contention in the Eastern Conference and could be significant sellers at this years' trade deadline.