Patrik Laine's fiance Jordan Leigh gives a sneak peek into couple's Fanatics x lululemon photoshoot for Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens winger Patrik Laine's fiancee, Jordan Leigh, recently shared a sneak peek of the couple's photoshoot for the Fanatics x Lululemon collaboration on her Instagram account.

This comes after Fanatics announced a multi-year partnership with the National Hockey League last month. Leigh, captioned the story on IG:

"On our way to shoot with @lululemon x @fanatics and I'm not too cool at all to admit that I'm super pumped about this and am absolutely floored this made it off the vision board."

In her story, Leigh and Laine are seen posing together in the Montreal Canadiens apparel. The couple's stylish display highlighted the new line of fan gear that aims to blend comfort and capture the attention of hockey fans.

Image Credit: Jordan Leigh/Instagram

As part of the strategic partnership, Lululemon will create a new line of fan apparel for 11 NHL teams for the current season, with plans to expand to all 32 teams by the 2025-26 season.

The new products became available for purchase on Oct. 29 at various retail locations and online platforms. Fans can find these items on the Fanatics network, at Lids stores, and at the flagship NHL Shop in New York City, as well as at participating team venues.

Patrik Laine skates for the first time after injury

Patrik Laine has been sidelined from the Canadiens' lineup due to a knee injury he sustained in September. On Wednesday, Laine took the ice for the first time in a non-contact jersey and skated alongside his teammates.

However, his return timeline remains unchanged, as the 26-year-old is expected to be in recovery for at least until December.

'I think he's getting closer,' said head coach Martin St-Louis after the session, referring to Laine's eventual return to play."

Laine would be eager to bounce back in the 2024-25 season after his previous campaign was cut short to just 18 games. He made the switch to the Montreal Canadiens following his trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets in August.

Laine has yet to play a single game for the Habs. He has accumulated 388 points through 204 goals and 184 assists in 480 career games.

