Patrik Laine's fiancee Jordan "exposes" their most embarrassing moment since joining Habs, jokingly links incident to team's hot streak

Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine's fiancee, Jordan, shared an amusing and embarrassing moment involving their dog, Boogie, during a family skate event at the Bell Centre around Christmas time.

On the Femmed d'Hockey podcast, she recounted how she had asked if she could bring Boogie to the event, which included players, their families and team staff.

"I asked, because I'd seen some of my other friends bring their dogs to the rink. I was like, 'Oh, can I bring Boogie? Can Boogie come to the family skate?' And they go, 'Oh, yeah, sure, bring him, no issue.' I said, 'Great, sounds good.' So we bring Boogie, and it's his first time out there, and he's having a great time."

Boogie was enjoying his first experience on the ice, but after a short while, he unexpectedly relieved himself twice in the middle of the rink. Patrik Laine's fiance Jordan was caught off guard and without the necessary supplies to clean up, was mortified.

"I see this happening in slow motion in my head. He squats, and I go, and I had poopy bags, but they were in my bag in the locker room, so I was like, 'What am I gonna do?' So Patty's like, 'I'll go get them,' so he skates off the ice really quick to go and run and get them," she continued.

(Image Credit: Jordan Leight/Instagram)

Fortunately, another attendee with a dog came to the rescue with a spare bag. Despite the mishap, Jordan humorously noted that the Canadiens have been on a winning streak since the incident, suggesting that maybe Boogie's blunder brought the team some good luck.

"Yeah, exposing all of our embarrassing moments on this podcast. Yeah, Patty's going to be very happy with me. [about the luck] Well, that's what everybody said. They're like, 'Maybe it's good luck. Maybe it's good.' And it's going well so far," she added.

Nick Suzuki's wife reacts to Patrik Laine's fiancee's embarrassing story

Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki's wife, Caitlin Fitzgerald, had a lighthearted reaction to the embarrassing story shared by Patrik Laine's fiancee, Jordan Leigh.

Caitlin expressed her amusement, saying that the story is too good and is likely to be a hit with everyone with laughter.

(Image Source: Jordan Leigh/Instagram)

Patrik Laine joined the Montreal Canadiens after the trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets in August last year. The 26-year-old Finnish winger has been on fire since joining the Habs, scoring 18 points, through 12 goals and six assists, this season.

