Patrik Laine’s fiancée Jordan gives sneak peek into beau’s low-key birthday celebration ahead of 2025 playoffs

Montreal Canadiens Finnish winger Patrik Laine will ring in his 27th birthday on Saturday, and his fiancée Jordan Leigh celebrated the festivities early.

On Friday, Leigh posted a glimpse into Laine’s cozy celebration on her Instagram story, which included a dessert topped with sparkler candles. Laine donned a fun party hat and shared the table with Canadiens teammates and their spouses.

(via Instagram/@lifebyjordanleigh)

Center Jake Evans and his wife, Emily, were in attendance, as were Brendan Gallagher and his wife, Emma Fortin. Fellow countryman and winger for Montreal Joel Armia was also there.

The Canadiens secured the second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference on Wednesday in the 4-2 season-finale win over Carolina. The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on Saturday, and Montreal’s first game is on Monday in Washington against the Capitals, who won the conference.

NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn

This marks the first time Montreal has punched its ticket to the postseason since 2021, when it lost to Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup Final. Patrik Laine’s last appearance in the playoffs was in 2020, when he was with Winnipeg.

Laine finished this season with 33 points (20 goals, 13 assists) in 52 games with the Canadiens.

Patrik Laine, Winnipeg Jets at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn

Selected with the second overall pick by Winnipeg in 2016, Patrik Laine is in his ninth NHL season and is embracing his fresh start in Montreal.

The 6-foot-4 winger skated in 18 games with the Blue Jackets in 2023-24, until he was sidelined on Dec. 14 after breaking his clavicle against the Maple Leafs. He also entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Jan. 28 to prioritize his mental health. He was traded to the Canadiens in July.

Leigh posted the couple’s engagement on Instagram in August 2024, announcing the wedding in June 2025.

Patrik Laine and Jordan Leigh Launch Mental Health Initiative

When Patrik Laine was sidelined for over six weeks after breaking his clavicle with the Blue Jackets on Dec. 14, 2023, he also took some time away from the ice to focus on his mental health. On Jan. 28, he entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

According to ESPN.com, the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program was created in 1996.

The program is “a joint venture between the NHL and the players' union that's meant to help players when they're struggling with mental health, substance abuse and other issues,” according to ESPN.com.

After Laine was cleared to return on July 6, people began to reach out to him to share their own stories about mental health. Laine and his fiancée, Jordan Leigh, were so inspired by the outpouring of support that they launched “From Us to You” in August 2024 to promote mental health awareness.

The foundation aims to eliminate mental health stigmas while fostering a supportive community that encourages growth and connections.

