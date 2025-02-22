Patrik Laine's fiancee Jordan Leigh enjoys Cirque du Soleil show during Disney World Half Marathon weekend

Patrik Laine's fiancee, Jordan Leigh, had a busy weekend at the Disney World Half Marathon weekend and shared moments from her trip on Instagram.

Wearing sunglasses and a black jacket, she talked about her packed schedule. She balanced the Four Nations Tournament in Boston and her half marathon training. Despite the chilly weather, she enjoyed the sunshine.

Leigh explained how her schedule unfolded.

"Hi, guys. Okay, so in the spirit of keeping things chaotic, I thought I'd update you. The Four Nations Tournament was in the same week as my half marathon that I've been training for since the summer. So after the Four Nations Tournament ended in Boston, I stayed there with my family for a couple of days and then just flew down to Florida today," she said.

She also talked about her upcoming race and its early start time.

"It's a little bit chilly but still enjoying being in the sunshine. And, yeah, the race is on Sunday. I'm gonna be waking up ungodly early to do it, and you have to start the race at five, and you finish before the park opens. But, yeah, I'll be taking you guys with me on my Disney Half Marathon weekend. Crazy," Leigh shared.

Jordan Leigh posted a photo of a Disney resort hotel with a colorful design. She later shared a picture of herself at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex globe, tagged a friend and showed her excitement for the marathon.

"We have arrived @jenna_frey," Leigh wrote.

Before focusing on the race, she attended a Cirque du Soleil show, captioning it as the first event of her girls' weekend. The caption read:

"First order of girls weekend official business: spontancously go to the circus @cirquedusoleil"

Leigh IG (via Instagram/@lifebyjordanleigh)

Jordan Leigh is a model and studied health policy at Wake Forest University. She and Patrik Laine often share their moments on Instagram.

How Patrik Laine and Jordan Leigh met

Patrik Laine and Jordan Leigh met in Columbus when she visited for a wedding. She lived in Washington, D.C., while Laine played in Columbus. In an interview with NHL.com, she shared:

"I was living in D.C. at the time, and he was in Columbus playing there, but I grew up in Columbus," Leigh said to NHL Montreal.

"So, I was home for a weekend for a wedding, and it's not very romantic, but we met at a bar. I never really thought I was going to see him again, but we ended up keeping in touch and FaceTiming every night.

"We met up again in Miami a couple of weeks later, and the rest is history."

Jordan’s first impression of Patrik Laine was that he was quiet and reserved, but he soon opened up to her.

