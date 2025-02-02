Patrik Laine's fiancee Jordan Leigh enjoys "most magical dinner" with NCAA volleyball star Alexis Williams at boujee Montreal restaurant

Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine’s fiancee, Jordan Leigh, linked up with NCAA volleyball athlete Alexis Williams this weekend. They dined at a high-end luxury restaurant in Montreal by Chef Jérôme Ferrer.

Williams is currently playing for the Lynn University’s Women’s volleyball team, The Fighting Knights. Prior to her time in Lynn, she played at the University of South Florida for four seasons from 2020 to 2023.

On Saturday, Leigh shared a glimpse into their girl's night out on her Instagram story. She posted a short clip from the evening featuring the dining experience and quality time spent with Williams. Alexis wore an off-shoulder, beige long-sleeve dress and posed holding a cocktail glass in the video.

“The most magical dinner tonight with @alexiss.williamss at @jerome_ferrer_officiel ✨”, Leigh captioned the story.

Leigh then reposted Williams’ story on her account, where the two friends made a toast clinking their glasses together. She wore an elegant full-sleeve black dress on the occasion.

“Girls night out @lifebyjordanleigh Welcome to MTL Florida girl 🤍”, Williams wrote in the caption of her story.

The cozy interior of the restaurant featured neon lights and the table was decorated with candleholders and lit tealights.

Patrik Laine’s fiancee attends the joint baby shower of partners of three Habs players

Earlier last weekend, Patrik Laine’s fiancee, Jordan Leigh, attended a joint baby shower of Josh Anderson’s wife, Paola, Brendan Gallagher’s wife, Emma, and Joel Armia’s wife, Emilia. The event was organized by Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki’s fiancee Caitlin Fitzgerald.

Jordan Leigh shared some special moments from the celebration on her Instagram story. One photo showed a white arched backdrop adorned with pastel roses and hydrangeas, featuring the words "BABIES in Bloom" in gold lettering. In the caption, Leigh congratulated the moms-to-be:

“Celebrating the most amazing mamas to be! @paolaanderssonn, @emmafortin94, @emilia.armia.”

The event featured a food spread displayed on a marble table, including fresh fruit, small pancakes, smoked salmon bites, and powdered doughnuts, all accented with eucalyptus leaves and white flowers. Desserts included pastel-colored cupcakes and a cake decorated with floral designs and the words "Baby in Bloom."

Leigh praised Caitlin Fitzgerald for her hosting skills, calling her the “hostess with the mostess.” Paola Anderson also shared photos of the event, including a floral signboard, pink and white balloons, and a cozy indoor party set up with a marble fireplace and gift baskets.

