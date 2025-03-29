Patrik Laine's fiancee Jordan Leigh links up with American country singer Nate Smith at his "Through the Smoke Tour" concert in Toronto

Jordan Leigh, Patrik Laine’s fiancée, attended Nate Smith’s "Through the Smoke Tour" concert in Toronto. She shared moments from the event on Instagram and uploaded a video of Smith performing Whiskey On You as the crowd sang along and wrote:

“Packed house last night for natesmith.”

She also posted a picture with the country singer.

Image via Instagram/@lifebyjordanleigh

Leigh and Patrik Laine got engaged in August 2024. She is a model and social media influencer with a growing following. The couple announced their wedding plans in a post that read:

“Forever with you simply isn’t enough 💍 Mr and Mrs Laine coming June 2025!!!”

Leigh cares a lot about health and well-being. She moved to Montreal with Patrik Laine after his trade to the Canadiens in August 2024. She has embraced their new city and is learning French. In February 2025, she also attended the 4 Nations Face-Off to support Laine and Team Finland, and wore a custom ‘Suomi WAG’ jacket and a glam outfit.

Patrik Laine’s fiancee, Jordan Leigh, talked about their relationship and mental health project

Jordan Leigh met Patrik Laine in Columbus while visiting for a wedding. Back then, she lived in Washington, D.C., and he played for the Columbus Blue Jackets. They met at a bar and kept in touch through FaceTime, and a few weeks later, they met again in Miami, and their relationship grew from there.

Laine proposed in February during a trip to Turks and Caicos for Jordan’s birthday. He planned a private dinner on the beach. She had a feeling he might propose but was still surprised.

"We actually got engaged a year ago in February even though we announced it at the end of the summer," Leigh said via NHL.com. "We were in Turks and Caicos for the break, and it was for my birthday. He organized a private dinner on the beach and I kind of had an inkling that it was going to happen, but somehow, he still managed to totally surprise me. It was a very romantic and private dinner, and it was beautiful."

The couple has started an online mental health platform called From Us to You. It is important to them, especially Laine, who has faced personal mental health challenges. He even sought professional help to deal with them and entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program in January 2024. Jordan is grateful to be part of this project with Laine.

