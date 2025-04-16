Patrik Laine’s fiancée Jordan rocks Canadiens jersey as Montreal eyes playoff berth

Patrik Laine’s fiancée, Jordan Leigh, wore a Montreal Canadiens jersey to support the team on Wednesday. She posted a selfie on Instagram before the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Bell Centre. Along with the jersey, she wore a black cap with the letter “C” on the front.

“It’s game day!” she captioned the post.

The Canadiens can make the playoffs if they earn at least one point against the Hurricanes. They need to win in regulation or lose in overtime or a shootout. If they lose in regulation, their season could end. They will then need help from the New York Islanders. If the Columbus Blue Jackets win against the Islanders on Thursday, Montreal will miss the playoffs.

The Canadiens have already missed three chances to clinch a playoff spot. This is their final chance to do it themselves. The Blue Jackets are only two points behind Montreal.

Patrik Laine and Canadiens are in wild-card race against Jackets

This wild-card race is interesting for Patrik Laine, as he used to play for Columbus. He was traded to Montreal in August after asking to leave the Blue Jackets. He also entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program in January 2024. Months later, in December, he shared why he wanted to move on.

Laine spoke openly about his time in Columbus during an interview with The Athletic last year.

“I feel like we were (in Columbus) just doing the same thing year after year," Laine said. "I was tired of losing and just giving up when it’s December; to start focusing on next year. I’m not going to do that. That’s frustrating as a player when you’re trying to win and some people are, you know, not like that."

Laine felt the Jackets gave up too early in the season and added that Montreal works hard, no matter the results.

Following his comments, the Jackets players were not happy. Defenseman Zach Werenski spoke to the media and defended the team.

"For him to come in here and say all that, that's bullsh*t. Definitely not happy about it and none of us in this room are happy about it," Werenski said. "That speaks more about him than it does us."

Now, Werenski has 22 goals and 58 assists for 80 points this season. He is second in points among defensemen in the league behind Cale Makar this season. Meanwhile, Patrik Laine has scored only 20 goals and 13 assists this season.

