Patrik Laine’s wife Jordan shares glimpse of their dreamy honeymoon in Italy (In Photos)

Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine and Jordan Leigh’s story began in a simple and unexpected way. They met by chance at a bar in Columbus, Ohio. Jordan was in town for a friend’s wedding, and Laine was playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets back then. After that first meeting, they didn’t rush into anything. They stayed in touch over FaceTime, and their bond grew slowly with time.

Ad

During the NHL All-Star break last year, Laine proposed at the Ritz-Carlton in Turks and Caicos. Not long after, Jordan shared the news on Instagram with the caption:

"Forever with you simply isn’t enough 💍 Mr and Mrs Laine coming June 2025!!!”

Ad

Trending

On June 28, the couple got married at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida. After the ceremony, they flew to Italy for their honeymoon, and on Friday, Jordan gave fans a small peek into their trip through Instagram stories.

In one of her first posts, she showed them having breakfast near the sea. There was coffee, a small dessert and a calm view in front of them. The next story gave a clear view of the landscape around them.

Ad

The following post showed Laine putting cream on his legs while Jordan held up her hand, showing her swim goggles. She wrote:

“Time to play mermaids.”

The next story showed Patrik Laine sitting with a smile, wearing a brown T-shirt and white pants.

via Instagram/@jordanleighlaine

Earlier in June, before their wedding, Jordan told People about their travel plans.

Ad

"Patrik has never seen Rome before, so we’re going to visit the Colosseum and the Vatican, and then we’ll drive down to Positano and find some beachfront activities," she said.

Patrik Laine and Jordan Leigh add a pop of pink to their wedding dinner rehearsal

Patrik Laine and Jordan Leigh began their wedding weekend with a casual rehearsal dinner at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach. On Friday, Jordan shared photos from the evening and wrote that Laine had always wanted to wear a bright pink suit.

Ad

Patrik Laine wore a custom pink suit by Pantheon Limited, while Jordan picked a short sequin dress by Oscar de la Renta. She said she planned to wear white but changed her mind after seeing the dress with her bridesmaid.

"I originally planned to wear white to this but when I saw this @oscardelarenta dress in the window with my bridesmaid @geeevenchy we knew it was meant to be," she wrote.

Ad

In the upcoming season, Patrik Laine will be starting his second year with the Montreal Canadiens. Last season, he finished with 33 points (20 goals), but he's expected to bounce back to scoring close to 50 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama