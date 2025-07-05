Patrik Laine’s wife Jordan shares glimpse of their dreamy honeymoon in Italy (In Photos)

Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine and Jordan Leigh’s story began in a simple and unexpected way. They met by chance at a bar in Columbus, Ohio. Jordan was in town for a friend’s wedding, and Laine was playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets back then. After that first meeting, they didn’t rush into anything. They stayed in touch over FaceTime, and their bond grew slowly with time.
During the NHL All-Star break last year, Laine proposed at the Ritz-Carlton in Turks and Caicos. Not long after, Jordan shared the news on Instagram with the caption:
"Forever with you simply isn’t enough 💍 Mr and Mrs Laine coming June 2025!!!”
On June 28, the couple got married at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida. After the ceremony, they flew to Italy for their honeymoon, and on Friday, Jordan gave fans a small peek into their trip through Instagram stories.
In one of her first posts, she showed them having breakfast near the sea. There was coffee, a small dessert and a calm view in front of them. The next story gave a clear view of the landscape around them.
The following post showed Laine putting cream on his legs while Jordan held up her hand, showing her swim goggles. She wrote:
“Time to play mermaids.”
The next story showed Patrik Laine sitting with a smile, wearing a brown T-shirt and white pants.
Earlier in June, before their wedding, Jordan told People about their travel plans.
"Patrik has never seen Rome before, so we’re going to visit the Colosseum and the Vatican, and then we’ll drive down to Positano and find some beachfront activities," she said.
Patrik Laine and Jordan Leigh add a pop of pink to their wedding dinner rehearsal
Patrik Laine and Jordan Leigh began their wedding weekend with a casual rehearsal dinner at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach. On Friday, Jordan shared photos from the evening and wrote that Laine had always wanted to wear a bright pink suit.
Patrik Laine wore a custom pink suit by Pantheon Limited, while Jordan picked a short sequin dress by Oscar de la Renta. She said she planned to wear white but changed her mind after seeing the dress with her bridesmaid.
"I originally planned to wear white to this but when I saw this @oscardelarenta dress in the window with my bridesmaid @geeevenchy we knew it was meant to be," she wrote.
In the upcoming season, Patrik Laine will be starting his second year with the Montreal Canadiens. Last season, he finished with 33 points (20 goals), but he's expected to bounce back to scoring close to 50 points.
