Paul Bissonnette channels his inner Mike Tyson, drops 3-word message for Maple Leafs ahead of Game 2 against Panthers

Paul Bissonnette is a noted Toronto Maple Leafs fan.

The former NHLer, now co-host of the "Spittin' Chiclets' podcast with Ryan Whitney, has long been on the Maple Leafs bandwagon, hoping to see them break the curse and bring the Cup back to Toronto for the first time since 1967.

It hasn't worked in recent years, as the Maple Leafs have gone through more of the same early postseason exits. However, this year is looking different, and Bissonnette has taken his fandom to a whole other level.

Much to his delight, Toronto held on for a huge 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of their second-round series on Monday night. They're now looking to take a commanding 2-0 series lead at home on Wednesday night, putting themselves in uncharted territory.

Biz is preparing for Game 2 and shared a funny pregame post poking fun at Mike Tyson on Wednesday afternoon on X (formerly Twitter).

"Go Leaths Go," Bissonnette wrote.

Paul Bissonnette spent parts of six seasons in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Phoenix Coyotes. He's become one of the most famous personalities in hockey throughout his post-playing days, particularly for his work with Spittin' Chiclets and TNT.

Paul Bissonnette was feeling good after Game 1

The Game 1 victory on Monday night had Paul Bissonnette and Leafs Nation on cloud 9.

Here was what Biz had to say in his postgame recap after the 5-4 win.

"Willy Styles! You were f***ing buzzing' tonight. As was the rest of the core 5. And I'm proud of you, motherf***ers. And we continue to get production from the back end. That's right, Tanev... Just like Whit said, they got no respect for you. Get angry, take game 2," Bissonnette said.

It's hard to imagine what Biz might have to say if the Leafs find a way to win Game 2 on Wednesday night. It makes for plenty of entertainment that hockey fans can follow along with throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Bissonnette's Maple Leafs will host the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of their second-round series on Wednesday night in Toronto. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

