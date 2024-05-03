Paul Bissonnette claims Bruins could start Linus Ullmark instead of Jeremy Swayman for Game 7 

As the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins prepare for Game 7, NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette's bold goaltending claim has ignited speculation. At the Pat McAfee Show, Bissonnette shared his concerns about the starting goaltender for Boston.

Bissonnette believes there is a possibility Linus Ullmark may replace Jeremy Swayman for Game 7.

"It would be a classic overthink and I do believe there is a small possibility they go to Ullmark," Biz said.

Bissonnette highlighted Swayman's remarkable save percentage and solid stats against the Maple Leafs.

"I think if they do so, they're crazy because Swayman has been tremendous. His numbers against the Leaf are tremendous. He's impossible to beat downstairs, he's impossible to beat downstairs ... but Montgomery is a bit unpredictable with this stuff," Biz said.

In Game 6, Swayman faced 33 shots, allowed two goals and made an impressive 31 saves, boasting a .939 save percentage.

Bissonnette accentuated Swayman's consistency and success in the previous five games before Game 6. Swayman boasted a goals-against average of 1.40 and a .953 SV%, with three wins out of five.

Following the Game 5 loss, speculation arose about the Bruins potentially turning to Ullmark, but they stuck with Swayman for Game 6. With Game 7 on the horizon, and nothing officially confirmed, all eyes are on the Bruins' netminder decision.

Bruins fall 2-1 to Leafs without goaltender Linus Ullmark

William Nylander emerged as the hero with two critical goals in the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins game. Joseph Woll backed him with his stellar goaltending performance.

Nylander's goals, assisted by Morgan Rielly, propelled the Leafs to a 2-1 victory, forcing a seventh game in their intense first-round Eastern Conference series. Despite trailing 3-1 in the series, Toronto clawed their way back, securing a crucial overtime win in Boston. With the series tied, both teams head to a winner-take-all finale in Boston.

Toronto faced adversity with star center Auston Matthews sidelined due to illness for the second consecutive game. However, Nylander stepped up in his absence and delivered pivotal goals to keep the Leafs' playoff hopes alive. Morgan Geekie's last-second goal prevented Woll from securing a shutout. But the Leafs' defensive efforts remained formidable throughout the game.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery urged star forward David Pastrnak to elevate his performance for the decisive game.

"Pasta needs to step up,” Montgomery said.

Pastrnak acknowledged the call for more aggression in his play:

“I maybe didn’t get enough shots. I should maybe have a little bit more of a shooting mentality. Usually, that always helps me.”

Woll made history as the first goalie in NHL history to start each of his first four playoff games in elimination scenarios.