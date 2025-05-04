Paul Bissonnette congratulates new dad Mitch Marner with adorable #16 jersey 

Mitch Marner and his wife Stephanie celebrated the arrival of their first child, a baby boy, on Sunday morning. The Maple Leafs shared the heartwarming update on social media, adding that Marner was absent from practice to be with his wife and son.

Ad

While the Marners have yet to reveal their newborn son's name, NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette congratulated the new dad. Bissonnette posted a photo of a Maple Leafs jersey customized with the name "Squanto" and the number 16 — Marner’s number — on the back.

Bissonnette wrote:

"Congrats Mitchy."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Marners shared the exciting pregnancy news in February. Marner becomes the second of the Maple Leafs' star core to become a father. Teammate John Tavares shares three children with his wife Aryne.

On the ice, the 27-year-old Marner is coming off a strong performance in the Leafs' first-round playoff victory over the Ottawa Senators. He had one goal and seven assists in the six-game series.

The Maple Leafs will face the Florida Panthers in the second round, with Game 1 scheduled Monday night.

Ad

NHL analysts react to Mitch Marner becoming father

The NHL analyst community reacted with joy at the news that Mitch Marner and his wife Stephanie welcomed their first child.

TSN analyst Mark Masters tweeted:

"Mitch Marner bringing dad strength into the second round!" He implied that becoming a father could give Marner extra motivation in the playoffs.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sportsnet analyst Luke Fox wrote on X:

"Mitch Marner has a great excuse for missing Leafs practice today. He and wife Stephanie welcomed their first baby, a boy, this morning."

Expand Tweet

Ad

ESPN's Kristen Shilton wrote,

"Mitch Marner will be bringing dad energy to the second round! He and wife Stephanie welcomed a baby boy today. Cute." She highlighted the exciting new chapter for the Marner family. on X.

Fans will be eager to see the proud dad back in action as Toronto continues its quest for an elusive Stanley Cup title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama