Paul Bissonnette delivers insight on how Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov outshines Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl

Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov outshined the Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. NHL insider Paul Bissonnette explained his reasoning behind the assertion in the latest episode of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast.

Bissonnette referred to Barkov’s performance.

"Listen, Edmonton was the better team in Game 1, but we do have to single out a few guys, and we’ve mentioned Aleksander Barkov time and time again on this podcast. I will go as far as saying he is the best overall forward in the world right now."

The high praise comes despite Edmonton’s strong play and game control. Nevertheless, Barkov was a significant difference-maker in a way that Draisaitl was not. Bissonnette went on to expand on his reasoning.

"All things considered: his offense, the way he plays defensively, his ability to play on special teams, his leadership qualities. This is the best overall forward in the world. Did you see the play on Leon Draisaitl on the penalty kill? Leon had time and space, but he had to protect the puck from Barkov."

Bissonnette added:

"Barkov’s ability to close the gap, take away the left side, and then, all of a sudden, Draisaitl tries to shift to the right. Nope, Barkov closes that gap and just pushes him out of the zone. Boom, time to kill the penalty, and we’re off the ice."

Barkov, the Selke Trophy winner, displayed how he got things done at both ends of the ice. He registered two assists in addition to his phenomenal defensive performance.

Both Oilers’ superstars, Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, had a quiet night. Moving forward, the Oilers will need to find ways to score when Aleksander Barkov is not on the ice.

Aleksander Barkov has been a force

Bissonnette was not the only one who praised Barkov. NHL legend Wayne Gretzky referred to Aleksander Barkov on the Sportsnet panel during the Game 1 broadcast.

“I just said to my wife sitting there during the first period, I said, ‘No. 16 is the best defensive hockey player I’ve seen since Bryan Trottier.’ ... And he’s good offensively, too, like Trottier was,” Gretzky said.

Gretzky faced Trottier twice during the Oilers-Islanders cup finals in 1983 and 1984. Trottier was instrumental in the New York Islanders’ four consecutive championships in the early 1980s.

When told about Gretzky’s comments, Barkov replied (via NHL.com):

“Wow. Coming from him, especially, means a lot. Everyone knows what he’s done to the game of hockey. And when you hear stuff, especially people like him saying stuff like that, it obviously means a lot.”

As long as Barkov continues his current play, people will have plenty to say about him. His top-notch, two-way play will become crucial in helping the Panthers hoist their first cup in team history.