Paul Bissonnette delivers scathing hot take on Mikko Rantanen's future with Carolina Hurricanes

Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette pulled no punches while giving his opinion of Mikko Rantanen’s future with the Carolina Hurricanes. On Tuesday's edition of the hockey podcast Spittin’ Chiclets, the analyst claimed that Rantanen’s stay with the Carolina Hurricanes would be short.

I don't think Carolina's going to be able to afford to keep him,” Bissonnette said. “They ain't going to be able to frontload a…you're getting a three-month rental.” [38:06]

Later, during the conversation, the commentator doubled down on his statement.

"Mind you, if he doesn't sign in Carolina, which btw is my hot take, I don't think that he's going to sign in Carolina. I think there's not a chicken d**k's chance that he's going to sign in Carolina," Bissonnette added. [43:33]

Mikko Rantanen’s predicament stemmed from a conversation among the three podcast participants regarding the increased salary cap figures released by the NHL and NHLPA on Friday. Bissonnette highlighted Rantanen's signing by the Hurricanes as a prime example of the lucrative contracts these new cap estimates could facilitate going forward.

“This was clearly about money, was it not? Because if it wasn't about money, he'd (Rantanen) be playing with the big three,” Bissonnette said. [38:25]

Paul Bissonnette went on to point out that with the relaxed cap limits, big-market teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs or New York Rangers could sign Rantanen from the Hurricanes.

Mikko Rantanen was unaware of the deal with Carolina Hurricanes

Mikko Rantanen was traded in a three-way deal involving the Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 24. The trade sent shockwaves through the hockey world and sparked some furious activity in the market.

Per sources, Rantanen was unaware of the trade until the deal was finalized, which he touched upon in his farewell message to Colorado Avalanche fans.

“The trade to the Carolina Hurricanes came as a surprise to me, and it is still sinking in,” Rantanen wrote on Instagram. “That said, I am incredibly excited to join such a talented team and I can’t wait to get to work and contribute to their success this season.”

Elliotte Friedman, the host of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, also discussed Rantanen’s uncertain long-term situation.

"This time they've went out and they've got Rantanen early and, you know, they'll let him get acclimated, but they'll put the press on they'll say, Okay, we're gonna do what it takes. They throw a ton of money at him, you know if you've looked at them recently," Friedman said.

The Finnish forward is set to become a UFA at the end of the season after his $55.5-million contract expires.

