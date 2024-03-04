Paul Bissonnette discloses his "Genie in a bottle" wish would be Sidney Crosby playing with Nathan MacKinnon

Former NHL player turned insider Paul Bissonnette took to social media to express his dream scenario involving Sidney Crosby. Bissonnette shared his wish for Crosby to join forces with Nathan MacKinnon on the Colorado Avalanche, stating:

"I know it won’t happen but Crosby in Colorado would blow our brains. Can we just pretend? How unbelievable would it be to watch those two play together? If I had a Genie in a bottle and got 3 wishes that would be one of my wishes no lie."

Crosby, currently leading the Pittsburgh Penguins with 63 points in 59 games, has been instrumental in his team's playoff push. However, Bissonnette's fantasy pairing of Crosby and MacKinnon, who himself has been on fire with a nine-game point streak, highlights the excitement it would bring to see two generational talents on the same team.

MacKinnon plans to keep up his e­xciting scoring streak for the Avalanche when they play the­ Chicago Blackhawks at Ball Arena. With a 37-20-5 record, the Avalanche­ are doing well. The Pe­nguins, however, hope to re­cover from losing three game­s straight. Their record is 27-24-8.

Paul Bissonnette tries to spark Sidney Crosby trade speculation

Following the Pittsburgh Penguins' 4-3 loss to the Calgary Flames recently, Paul Bissonnette stirred up speculation with a bold suggestion involving Sidney Crosby. Despite Crosby's power-play assist and four shots on goal in the game, the Penguins fell short, prompting Bissonnette to advocate for a change.

Bissonnette­ suggested on social media about trading Crosby to the­ Colorado Avalanche. This would see him te­am up with Nathan MacKinnon. He put out a tweet, shocke­d at the thought of Crosby's excelle­nt season going to waste.

"Imagine wasting the season Sid just had. That’s the biggest joke. Send him to Colorado to play with MacKinnon. Now we’re talking," Bissonnette wrote.

Bissonnette applauds Sidney Crosby's Enduring Legacy in NHL

During a past episode of the popular podcast "Spittin' Chiclets," Paul Bissonnette lauded Sidney Crosby for his remarkable impact on the league. Bissonnette highlighted Crosby's ongoing excellence at 36 years old, stating:

"One guy is 36 years old and still on pace to have the best career year that a 36-year-old has ever had. His numbers speak for themselves. Three Stanley Cups. I don't know how many league awards in that period of time."

Bissonnette also reminisced about the electrifying moments when Crosby and Alex Ovechkin faced off, recalling the excitement of their dueling hat tricks.

"Remember when they both had hat-tricks? Every hockey fan was glued to their f-ing seats. We talked about Sid still doing it," he exclaimed.

Paul Bissonnette's admiration for Crosby's enduring impact and unforgettable performances exemplifies the respect Crosby commands within the hockey community.