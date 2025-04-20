Paul Bissonnette ditches Jack Eichel, Alex Ovechkin to pick $100,000,000 Oilers superstar as 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs begins

Paul Bissonnette recently shared his Stanley Cup playoff pick between Connor McDavid and Alex Ovechkin during a quick-fire video. B/R Open Ice posted the clip on X, where a reporter asked Bissonnette to choose between NHL stars.

Bissonnette picked players like Cole Caufield, Nikita Kucherov and Jack Eichel. However, when Connor McDavid, who signed an eight-year $100 million contract in 2017, came up, he quickly chose him over Ovechkin.

The reporter asked, “Cole Caufield or Jason Robertson?” Bissonnette picked Caufield and said he was excited to see him in the playoffs for the first time. Then it was Caufield or Nikita Kucherov.

"I mean, Nikita Kucherov is world-class," Bissonnette said on Saturday. "And nothing against Cole Caufield, but we're talking about the Assassin here. So, Nikita Kucherov."

Next, Kucherov was matched with Eichel. Bissonnette picked Eichel because he is a centerman. Then came Kirill Kaprizov, and he stayed with Eichel. When asked to choose between Eichel and Brady Tkachuk, Bissonnette still chose Eichel, explaining that Brady would be intense in his first playoffs but preferred Eichel’s experience.

The next question was Eichel or McDavid, and he quickly chose McDavid. Then came the final choice — McDavid or Ovechkin. Bissonnette called Ovechkin the greatest goal scorer of all time, but he stuck with McDavid.

"Ovi, the greatest goal scorer of all time," Bissonnette said. "But I'm going to have to stick with my boy, McJesus."

Ovechkin recently broke Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record. He scored goal No. 895 on April 6 against the New York Islanders. Ovechkin now has 897 goals in the NHL.

Still, Bissonnette chose McDavid over him for a reason: McDavid has been a top NHL player for years. He reached the milestone of eight 100-point seasons on Wednesday. Only Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Marcel Dionne have done the same or more. McDavid also had 100 assists last season, leading the Oilers to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals. They lost 2-1, but McDavid played a huge role with 42 playoff points.

Alex Ovechkin got a Rolex from Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin after scoring his 895th NHL goal

On Thursday, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin gave Alex Ovechkin a Rolex watch to celebrate his 895th NHL goal. The three players stood together in the hallway and took a photo with the watch.

Ovechkin, Crosby and Malkin belong to the same generation of hockey players and are now close friends. Ovechkin and Crosby have had a long rivalry, and they played against each other in tournaments like the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Even though they were rivals, their relationship has improved over the years.

