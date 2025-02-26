The Toronto Maple Leafs ousted the Boston Bruins 5-4 on the road in overtime on Tuesday, and Paul Bissonnette was thrilled. The former NHL player took to the internet to gloat about the win moments after the overtime clash ended.

Though Bissonnette did not play for the Maple Leafs, he feels an attachment to them and said:

"Marner Magic again in Boston. What a choke job by the Bruins. Haha the Leafs own the Bruins. The tide has turned. Goodnight Bruins. Our year. #LeafsForever"

Mitch Marner guided his team to victory in a place that's been tough for the Leafs. They have three Game 7 losses in TD Garden to the Bruins, so this win was perhaps a little bit of an exorcism of sorts.

Marner broke a two-game scoreless streak with a goal that helped lead a comeback from being down 3-0. They eventually won 5-4 thanks in no small part to Marner's Herculean efforts.

Toronto Maple Leafs star praises Mitch Marner after win

It's possible that the Toronto Maple Leafs could have suffered another tough loss in Boston without Mitch Marner. His play on both ends of the ice was crucial to getting his team a much-needed victory.

Mitch Marner led the Toronto Maple Leafs to a win (Imagn)

It got the attention of Anthony Stolarz, someone who's been credited with carrying the Leafs at times just like Marner has been credited now. He said, via Sportsnet:

“Just the resilience. He’s someone who is a catalyst of our team. You look at him: He was out there for like a minute and a half, and instead of changing, he stays on in the D-zone there at the end.

"He’s not trying to cheat the game, and he knows that it’s his responsibility to stay there and play a defensive game. It’s late, and he ends up getting the change and making a good play. Gets off and gets back out there and scores the goal for us."

Morgan Rielly said that Marner has been the same consistent player despite returning from the break with a gold medal from the 4 Nations Face-Off, where he and Team Canada defeated Team USA in Boston in overtime.

