Paul Bissonnette extremely concerned about Maple Leafs' ability to respond to Panthers' physical onslaught in Game 4

By ARJUN B
Modified May 11, 2025 10:30 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers

NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette has serious concerns about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ ability to withstand the Florida Panthers’ physical play heading into Game 4 of their second-round series.

The Maple Leafs won Games 1 and 2 with scores of 5-4 and 4-3, but dropped Game 3 in a 5-4 overtime loss on Friday. The Leafs still lead the series 2-1 and will look to bounce back in Game 4 on Sunday.

On NHL on TNT, Bissonnette expressed concern that the constant physical pressure could wear down the Maple Leafs’ defensemen as the series goes on.

“They're absorbing a lot of contact on the amazing forecheck that Florida has. So I'm worried, as the series goes on, how much is that going to tear away from the Leafs defensemen, as far as making plays and availability."
also-read-trending Trending
"You saw Tanev go down the tunnel last game. You can't lose him. Need to get offensive production from Auston Matthews... He's done an exceptional job of defending top lines.” Bissonnette said.
Offensively, Bissonnette called out Auston Matthews for needing to find the back of the net after being held without a goal through three games. Bissonnette also mentioned the Leafs need more secondary scoring, singling out Bobby McMann for not having scored in his last 20 games.

Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube "reset" after Game 3

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube emphasized the importance of regrouping and moving forward as the team prepares for Game 4.

When asked about his process for resetting the team after Game 3 loss, Berube emphasized evaluating the game tape and finding areas for adjustment.

"You look at everything. It was a tight game that could've gone either way," Berube said. "We had a chance to end it in overtime but couldn't do it.” Berube said after Saturday practice. (12:38)
“We have to look at the things we can adjust and do better, but the game boils down to a couple of different things. Every series does…. So you look at a few things with the team, have a chat, and get ready for tomorrow. That is how you reset. You have to turn the page here."
Berube stressed not dwelling on the loss, but rather focusing on the adjustments needed for Game 4.

