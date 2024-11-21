Paul Bissonnette has fighting words for Mad Men star Jon Hamm repping St. Louis Blues Winter Classic jersey 

Paul Bissonnette shared a fun conversation with actor Jon Hamm on NHL on TNT. Hamm, the Emmy-winning Mad Men star, appeared on the show wearing a St. Louis Blues Winter Classic jersey, which quickly caught Bissonnette’s attention.

Bissonnette, often called "Biz," joked about Hamm’s choice of jersey.

"Okay, I like you, but I want my jersey back," he said, teasing Hamm’s loyalty to the Blues.

Hamm quickly replied, suggesting they meet in Chicago to work out a trade. The banter continued when Bissonnette jokingly threatened:

“Listen, I beat up Buoy last year at the Winter Classic. I'm not afraid to beat you up. I want my jersey back!”

Hamm didn’t shy away and brought up Bissonnette’s fight during the All-Star game in St. Louis.

“I saw you fight at the All-Star game in St. Louis. I’m not, I’m not afraid,” Hamm said.

Paul Bissonnette, acknowledging his past altercation with former Blues enforcer Cam Jansen, conceded:

"Yeah, that was when Cam Jansen pumped my eyes shut. You're right. Okay, I got nothing else to say then."

Soon after, Bissonnette took to to X to share his response on their interaction below:

Paul Bissonnette reacted to Bruins firing Jim Montgomery

Paul Bissonnette also reacted to the Boston Bruins firing head coach Jim Montgomery after a disappointing 2024-25 season start. Joe Sacco took over as the interim coach until a new coach is hired. The Bruins have a record of 8-9-3 and lost four of their last five games.

Bissonnette took to X and posted:

"The Boston Bruins are dead."

Bruins GM Don Sweeney said the team’s inconsistency led to the decision. He believes Sacco can help improve the team’s performance. However, Bissonnette's comment referred to Montgomery's impact on the Bruins.

Montgomery joined the Bruins in 2021 and led them to a record-breaking 2022-23 season with 135 points and 65 wins. However, the Bruins were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs that year. Montgomery also helped the team reach 100 points in each of his seasons and won the 2023 Jack Adams Award.

The firing decision came after a 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Sacco will coach his first game on Thursday against the Utah Hockey Club at TD Garden.

Montgomery leaves with a Bruins record of 120-41-23 and an NHL coaching record of 180-84-33. He previously coached the Dallas Stars and was an assistant coach for the St. Louis Blues.

