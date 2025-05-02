The Toronto Maple Leafs are aiming for a playoff breakthrough as they face Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers in the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.
After winning their first playoff series in almost 20 years by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2023, the Leafs were quickly eliminated by the Panthers in the next round. Florida made a strong run to the Stanley Cup Final that year. Although they lost, they won the Cup in 2024 against the Edmonton Oilers. Now, the Leafs hope to take revenge and reach the Eastern Conference Finals.
Paul Bissonnette, a big Leafs fan and former NHL player, made a playful comment about the Panthers and Brad Marchand. He said:
"Florida Panthers, we have unfinished business with you. Bennett, the menace, hi, Matthew. You just took down your brother, Brady, and now we’re coming for you. And Brad Marchand, , my arch f**king nemesis, I’m going to take you down once and for all ... You’re going down, buddy. Put the war paint on because it’s gold time. It’s our year."
The Leafs are coming off a solid first-round win against the Ottawa Senators. William Nylander, Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews were key players in the series, helping Toronto win in six games.
Meanwhile, Florida enters the series after defeating Tampa Bay in five games. The Panthers have shown they can compete at a high level, making it to the Stanley Cup Finals the past two years. The Leafs have home-ice advantage, but Florida won three out of four regular-season matchups, including a 3-1 victory in their last meeting.
Paul Bissonnette and Brad Marchand joked about haircuts
On April 7, Paul Bissonnette and Brad Marchand had a fun exchange during a TNT interview. Bissonnette joked about Marchand’s large forehead and nose, asking how long it takes to apply sunscreen.
Marchand responded by making fun of Bissonnette’s haircut, calling it a "bowl cut."
"It's good, I was watching pregame. I don't know what's going on with the bowl cut out there," Marchand said. "Think, you should shave the rest of your head, ears down that's what you went in there for. That's tough one, tough look."
Marchand was traded from the Boston Bruins to the Florida Panthers in March. The Panthers will pay half of his salary, and Marchand will become a free agent after the season.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama