Paul Bissonnette flags 'major disconnect' in Rangers locker room post Peter Laviolette firing

The New York Rangers fired coach Peter Laviolette after a disappointing 2024-25 season. Just one year after a deep playoff run in the Eastern Conference and after a .607 winning percentage overall in his two-year tenure, Laviolette is out.

Things went poorly this year, and it cost Laviolette his job, but Paul Bissonnette thinks the whole organization is in a difficult spot. He thinks there's no connection between the front office, the coaches and the players.

The former NHL star said on Spittin' Chiclets:

"I don't know, just the way that it was said, it just felt like there was a major disconnect between the coach and its players, and right now, it just feels like there's a major disconnect throughout the entire organization. I don't think anybody trusts management. I think they feel that if they have a tough four-month stretch, that they're going to be traded and sent away."

Many players had trade rumors hanging over their heads, and some were traded before the deadline. There was a lot of turbulence, and Bissonnette believes that there wasn't much fluidity in the organization this year. Management may have left a terrible taste in everyone's mouth, which could have an impact on next season despite Laviolette's dismissal.

Rangers GM provides statement after firing Peter Laviolette

The Rangers were a genuine Stanley Cup contender at the beginning of the year. They were Eastern Conference Finalists last year and lost to the defending champions, the Florida Panthers.

They would eventually solve the contract dispute with Igor Shesterkin at the beginning of the season, solving a major question mark. Then, things went off the rails.

Now, they're in search of a new head coach. GM Chris Drury said via ESPN:

"Today I informed Peter Laviolette and Phil Housley that we're making a coaching change. I want to thank them both and wish them and their families all the best going forward. Peter is first class all the way, both professionally and personally, and I am truly grateful for his passion and dedication to the Rangers in his time as head coach."

The NHL now has five head coach vacancies as the playoffs get underway.

