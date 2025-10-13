  • home icon
  Patrick Kane's chances of making Team USA for 2026 Olympics

Paul Bissonnette gets 100% honest about Patrick Kane's chances of making Team USA for 2026 Olympics

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Oct 13, 2025 18:40 GMT
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn
Paul Bissonnette discussed Patrick Kane’s Olympics chances (Source: Imagn)

NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette discussed Patrick Kane’s chances for Team USA on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast. Kane, 36, has three Stanley Cups and an Olympic silver medal with Team USA. The Buffalo native wants to play in the 2026 Winter Olympics scheduled to be held in Italy, but for that, he has to earn his spot.

Speaking during a segment of the podcast, posted on X, Bissonnette pointed to Kane's three-point (a goal, two assists) game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He said that if Kane plays with energy all season, Team USA should consider him.

"If Patrick Kane has that type of pep in his step all season long, leading up to the Olympics, they definitely have to consider taking him," Bissonnette said. "He looked like he had his old step back last year. It was his first full year back after hip surgery.
"He looked a little faster in that game, too. I don't know if I'm just seeing, maybe I hit the fast-forward button by accident on my remote control. He looked like the Patrick Kane of the past."
So far, Kane has played in three best-on-best tournaments, including the 2010 and 2014 Olympics. Earlier in late August, he spoke about his desire to play for Team USA.

"It would be fun to have that opportunity,” Kane said, via NHL.com. "[But] I don’t want that to be a thing, either, where you’re getting selected for the team because of all that stuff. You want to be selected for the player you are and what you can bring to the team."
Last season, Kane was left off the U.S. roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Still, his main goal is to help Team USA win a gold medal.

Patrick Kane starts 2025-26 strong for Detroit Red Wings

Back in late June, Detroit Red Wings signed Patrick Kane to a one year contract extension worth $3 million. Kane played 72 games in 2024-25 season and finished with 21 goals, 38 assists, and 59 points.

Since joining Detroit in 2023-24, Kane has brought experience. Looking back on his time with Red Wings, Kane said last season, via The Athletic,

"Obviously, really appreciative of Steve (Yzerman) and the organization to take a chance on me coming back from the surgery, ... I definitely feel like a Red Wing now. It’s been a great place for me to continue my career, and I’ve really enjoyed it.”

In two games so far, Patrick Kane has one goal and three assists for four points. If he continues this pace, he could make the final roster in December.

Edited by Ankit Kumar
