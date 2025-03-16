Paul Bissonnette gives ‘A-grade’ to Toronto Maple Leafs for acquiring Scott Laughton and $24,600,000 star D-man

NHL insider Paul Bissonnette, a former NHL player, lauded the Toronto Maple Leafs’ acquisition of utility players Scott Laughton and Brandon Carlo before the trade deadline closed. Bissonnette also praised Leafs GM Brad Treliving for his trading strategy.

Bissonnette made his remarks on Mar. 11 while co-hosting episode 549 of the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast. He upgraded his assessment of the Leafs' playoff prospects after considering the additions to their roster.

"It went from a B plus to an A,” Bissonnette said. “I was hoping for Brayden Schenn; love Scott Laughton, he's a great guy. I didn't know that they were getting 50% retained, and then last minute, they get Carlo, which also 15% retained, and he's got two more years left on his deal."

The Boston Bruins traded defenseman Brandon Carlo, who has two seasons remaining on a six-year $24.6 million contract, to the Leafs on Mar. 7. Carlo had led the Bruins in blocks (119) and short-handed ice time per game (2:49, minimum 20 games) this season. Bissonnette lauded the trade for Carlo, saying things would be different for him with the Leafs.

“So I had no idea that they were even in the realm of getting him. I didn't even know that he was available. Really, very happy, very serviceable defenseman on the right side for Boston for a long time. Obviously, has tons of playoff experience,” Bissonnette said.

“They addressed their needs, ultimately, a grade A for Brad Treliving and the Toronto Maple Leafs for solidifying that playoff roster.”

Why acquiring Scott Laughton will help the Toronto Maple Leafs

Scott Laughton brings some much-needed depth to the Leafs’ third line. His aggressive forechecking, two-way prowess and affordability made the Leafs focus on acquiring him rather than a more prominent name like St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn.

Philadelphia-based reporter Brandon J. Sommermann had predicted the Leafs’ pursuit of Laughton on X (formerly Twitter) two days before he was traded.

“#LeafsForever have been one of, if not most aggressive for Scott Laughton. Last night's 5-2 loss to Vegas showed TOR what they are missing… need more heart & soul over skill, which they have plenty of. Believe their focus is on Laughton right now over Brayden Schenn #LetsGoFlyers,” Sommermann wrote.

Laughton has 11 goals and 27 points in 60 games this season. He is in the fourth year of a five-year, $15-million contract. With Philadelphia retaining half his salary, the Leafs could take the cap hit and bring him on board.

