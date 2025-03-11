Paul Bissonnette gives blunt take on Carolina Hurricanes 'botched move' in unfiltered rant over Mikko Rantanen trade drama

The recent Mikko Rantanen situation was unlike anything we've ever seen in the NHL, a superstar traded twice in two months ahead of the trade deadline.

It was difficult to know whether rumors that he could be traded a second time were true. However, when there's smoke, there's fire.

Rantanen was unwilling to sign in Carolina and had four other preferred destinations in mind. One of them was the Dallas Stars, where he was dealt and quickly signed an eight-year, $96,000,000 contract.

Former NHLer Paul Bissonnette shared his thoughts on the Rantanen trade from Carolina's perspective on the recent episode of the 'Spittin Chiclets" podcast.

"Carolina Hurricanes fans not only being misinformed that Rantanen was going to negotiate in good faith before they made the trade, not true. And then they think he comes over in his poopy pants and shit the bed. As far as production, they play a completely different style. Rantanen doesn't want to dump and Chase, he wants to play with the puck. He's been doing that with the best player in the world his whole fucking career," Bissonnette said (18:20).

"So I believe it was a botched move and a learning lesson for Tulsky, and that's all I've said from the beginning. I think he did a solid job in getting a guy that probably wants to be there, is going to fit their system for the rest of this year, but the rest of the Carolina Hurricanes fans telling me, like, oh, well, we're not even necessarily in win mode now, it's like, what? Yes, you are. What do you mean? You're not in win mode now, why would you trade for Rantanen if you're not in win now mode?," Bissonnette added.

Carolina acquired 22-year-old forward Logan Stankoven and two first-round draft picks in exchange for Mikko Rantanen. All Hurricanes fans now hope Stankoven will become a cornerstone of the team's future success.

Mikko Rantanen has had a nice start to his tenure as a Dallas Star

Mikko Rantanen has seemingly found his game upon joining the Dallas Stars.

Rantanen has registered three points (two goals and one assist) in his first two games as a Star, whereas he managed just six points (two goals and four assists) in 13 games during his short stint with the Hurricanes. His season totals are now up to 73 points (29 goals, 44 assists) in 64 games played.

We've learned in the aftermath just how shocking the original trade was to Rantanen, who never wanted to go to Carolina. It's clear that he's much more comfortable now and truly wants to be in Dallas. The Stars, a juggernaut in the Western Conference, are poised to be dominant for years to come.

Mikko Rantanen and the Stars continue their four-game road trip on Friday night in Winnipeg against the league-leading Jets. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Canada Life Centre.

