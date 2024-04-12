Paul Bissonnette gives his honest opinion on Denver's thrilling OT win over Boston University during Frozen Four semis

The University of Denver's men's ice hockey team just secured a nail-biting win over Boston University at the NCAA Frozen Four. The Pioneers pulled through with a 2-1 overtime win against the Terriers.

Paul Bissonnette, who's pretty well-known in the hockey world, jumped on social media to share how pumped he was about the game. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he commended both schools for putting on a captivating show and highlighted the stellar performances of the goalies.

"One of the best games I’ve ever been to live. What a show by both schools. Goalies were electric. Denver University off to the finals. Heartbreak for Whit. #FrozenFour"

Bissonnette's sentiment echoed the sentiments of many who watched the intense matchup unfold.

The game started with tight competition between the No. 3 seeded Pioneers and the No. 2 seeded Terriers. BU managed to strike first with a goal early in the first period, setting the tone for a closely contested battle.

However, Denver quickly responded with a goal from sophomore forward Tristan Lemyre, assisted by freshman forward Miko Matikka, leveling the score.

As the game progressed, both teams had opportunities to move ahead, but outstanding goaltending kept the score tied at 1-1 as they entered the third period. Despite both teams giving it their all, no one was able to break the tie, setting up an overtime game.

It was in the overtime period that junior forward Tristan Broz emerged as the hero for the Pioneers, netting the game-winning goal at the 8:51 mark.

Facing off against Boston University was a big deal for the Pioneers, especially since they hadn't crossed paths with the Terriers since their win back in 2017. With their fifth consecutive win against BU, Denver showcased their dominance on the ice.

The Pioneers have their eyes fixed on the ultimate prize as they gear up to compete in their 10th national championship. Their next challenge awaits in the form of Boston College, with the highly anticipated showdown scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. MST.

Details on the Frozen Four Tournament

The Frozen Four are the culminating two rounds of the NCAA Division I men's ice hockey tournament. It consists of the national semifinals and championship games.

Beginning with 16 teams chosen by a committee, the tournament progresses through regional brackets, culminating in the Frozen Four, where the four regional champions vie for the national title.

The 2024 Frozen Four is set at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, starting April 11, featuring powerhouse teams like Boston College, Boston University, Denver and Michigan.

The champions will compete for the national title on April 13 at 6 p.m. Eastern Time. ESPN2 will broadcast all the games, which will also be available for streaming on ESPN+.

Originating in 1948, the championship initially unfolded in Colorado Springs before adopting a rotating venue strategy across cities like Boston, Minneapolis, Denver, and Syracuse. Michigan, notably coached by Vic Heyliger in its early dominance, claimed six of the first nine titles.

It was renamed the Frozen Four in 1999. Since then, the event has evolved into a major draw for college hockey fans. It is known for attracting huge hockey crowds to see the games. Some of these players go on to become future NHL talents after getting drafted.